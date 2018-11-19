‘Fantastic Beasts’ star Eddie Redmayne reveals Prince William was targeted during rugby matches at Eton: ‘I always felt sorry’

Hollywood actor Eddie Redmayne has revealed a young Prince William used to be a target when they studied at Eton together.

The "Fantastic Beasts" star went to the prestigious college with the dad of three, who is five months younger than him.

The 36-year-old appeared on US chat show, "Watch What Happens", to plug his latest film, "The Crimes of Grindelwald."

But the conversation soon turned to his school days with the royal.

Photos have surfaced of the pair dressed in jazzy waistcoats, and Eddie revealed the pair played rugby together.

Rather than admiring the Duke of Cambridge’s sports skills, Eddie said he felt rather sorry for him.

Turns out his peers all wanted bragging rights, so Prince William turned into a target.

Eddie said: “I always felt a bit sorry for him because basically any school you played, all they wanted to do was tackle Prince William and they could say, 'I tackled Prince William.'"

This did work in the Oscar winner’s favor though, as it took the heat off him.

Eddie said it made the game “easier”.

He added: "So if you were standing next to Prince William, like I was, it was actually quite easy and quite fun."

Despite their history playing rugby together, it seems the pair didn’t keep in contact.

When asked if he’d received an invitation to Prince William’s glittering wedding in 2011, Eddie admitted he didn’t make the guest list.

He added: "Quick answer... no I wasn't. It's fine."

This article originally appeared in The Sun.