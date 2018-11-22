Fans criticize Rita Ora for lip-syncing during Macy's Thanksgiving parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade didn't exactly go off without a hitch.

On Thursday, Macy's came to the defense of "several performers" whom they say were "negatively impacted" by technical difficulties during the annual gathering.

"During today's NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance," Macy's wrote in a tweet. "We apologize and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist's control."

Pop star Rita Ora gave one of these performances and was widely criticized by viewers on social media who voiced their displeasure with the "Let You Love Me" singer's display saying she appeared to be lip-syncing.

"Is anyone watching the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade right now with Rita Ora lip singing all the wrong words right now? This is the worst one yet.... Wow. Lmao," one social media user wrote, while another echoed the same sentiment.

'[i]f people didnt know singers mouthed the words to their songs during the macys thanksgiving day parade, rita ora just made it super obvious."

Ora was quickly defended by singer John Legend who noted that many artists lip-sync during parade performances due to the lack of equipment available on floats.

"Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," he tweeted. "Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live!" Ora responded thanking Legend and Macy's for having her back and reiterated that her shows are "100 percent live."