Faith Hill to present at 2022 CMT Music Awards, her first appearance in 12 years

Faith Hill is officially returning to the CMT Awards.

The country music star will make an appearance at the show for the first time in over a decade. The 54-year-old last appeared 12 years ago in 2010.

The "Breathe" singer will grace the stage alongside her "1883" costar Isabel May to present the video of the year award, the final and biggest award given out during the ceremony, People magazine reported on Monday.

Carrie Underwood's collaboration with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You," is up for the video of the year honor alongside Kane Brown's "One Mississippi," Luke Combs' "Forever After All," Cody Johnson's "Til You Can't," Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson's "Never Say Never," and Kelsea Ballerini's duet with Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown."

According to the outlet, the six nominees will be narrowed down to a top three by Monday. Voting for the top video will then take place throughout the live show. The honor will then be awarded at the end of the night.

Ballerini is co-hosting the coveted country music show with Anthony Mackie. The 28-year-old will also perform her new single "Heartfirst." The Judds will also reunite for their first televised performance in 20 years.

Other artists expected to hit the stage for performances include Chesney, Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas, Old Dominion, Underwood, Brown, Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Swindell, Wilson and Keith Urban.

The outlet noted that Priscilla Block, Breland, Jessie James Decker, Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith will also perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

Those presenting this year include Kacey Musgraves, Jimmie Allen, Taylor Lautner, Gabby Barrett, Dennis Quaid, Gayle King, Rob Corddry, Jordan Davis, Billy Gibbons, Joel McHale, Martina McBride, Dylan Scott, LeAnn Rimes, as well as "Queer Eye" stars Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live from Nashville at 8 p.m. ET.