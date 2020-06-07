'Evil Dead II' actor Danny Hicks reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis, says he has '1 to 3 years to live'

Danny Hicks, known best for his role in "Evil Dead II," has announced that he is facing stage four cancer.

The 68-year-old actor shared the news on Facebook on Friday, alongside a photo of himself offering a smirk.

"To all of the people that I never got to meet, and the 6,018 die hard fans that enjoyed my work. I have some bad news. I have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer," he revealed. "I have approximately 1 to 3 years to live."

While the terminal diagnosis is sad news, Hicks said that retrospectively, he can't complain.

"But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years," he said. "I got no change coming back that's for sure. And not too many regrets."

The actor then made a reference to 1987's "Evil Dead II," in which he played Jake.

"Ok, gotta go. I'm gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar," he said. "Take a stroll on over to FullEmpirePromotions and see what my friend Dominic has in the store."

A fundraiser was created online to raise money for Hicks' medical costs. The fundraiser has a $8,000 goal.