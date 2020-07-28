Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in August 2020

As July draws to a close, streaming platforms like Hulu are poised to change out the content that’s in their libraries so that people can ride out the rest of their summer comfortably binge-watching TV and movies.

August will be the perfect month for people looking to cap off their day of summertime activities with a nice movie night indoors. Science fiction fans can tackle the first six “Star Trek” movies or take advantage of the pushed back release date for “Top Gun: Maverick” by catching up on the first movie.

However, if you’re more of a TV-binger, Hulu still has a lot of exciting things coming in August such as the complete Season 14 of “Real Housewives of Orange County” and Seasons 9 and 10 of “Naked and Afraid.”

Meanwhile, August marks the last chance to catch popular movies like “Charlie Wilson's War,” the original “Child’s Play” and “Dirty Dancing” before they disappear forever.

To help dedicated streamers plan out the rest of their summertime viewing, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Hulu in Aug. 2020:

Available August 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child's Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly's Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary!

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)



Available August 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (National Geographic)

Available August 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

Available August 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

Available August 7

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)

Available August 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

Available August 11

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster's Ball (2001)

Available August 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Available August 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 - 134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

Available August 16

Behind You (2020)

Available August 18

The Cup (2012)

Available August 20

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

Available August 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

Available August 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Available August 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC)

Available August 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Available August 26

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS)

Available August 28

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

Available August 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)

Leaving August 31

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

The American President (1995)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Born to be Wild (2011)

Casino (1995)

Charlie Wilson's War (2007)

Charlotte's Web (1973)

Child's Play (1988)

Cliffhanger (1993)

The Cookout (2004)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Dave (1993)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fair Game (2010)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gorky Park (1983)

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)

Hud (1963)

Incident at Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1997)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Marine 3: Homefront (2013)

Molly (1999)

Moonstruck (1987)

Rain Man (1988)

Risky Business (1983)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

The Scout (1994)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

Top Gun (1986)

Trade (2007)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

The X-Files (1998)

Zardoz (1974)