Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2020

October is coming to a close and the Thanksgiving season is officially upon us as Hulu changes out its library to accommodate TV and movie binge-watchers’ holiday plans.

If you’ve taken a break from your normal streaming favorites to exclusively watch scary content for Halloween, you can get right back in the swing of things in November with the release of the latest seasons of shows like “Rick and Morty,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.”

Movie fans can look forward to satisfying their action cravings with hits like the first three movies in the Jason Bourne franchise dropping on the first of the month along with all three “Expendables” films.

However, as new content comes in, old content has to go. As we wait for the ever-further release date of “No Time to Die,” James Bond fans can take advantage of their last chance to catch “Casino Royale” and “Quantum of Solace” before they disappear from Hulu’s library for good.

To help people plan out their TV and movie-watching month, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Hulu in November 2020:

Available on Hulu November 2020

Available Nov. 1

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5 (Food Network)

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (Food Network)

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special (Food Network)

Malaysia Kitchen: Special (Cooking Channel)

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Skins: Complete Series (All3Media)

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3 (Cooking Channel)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children of the Corn (2009)

Christmas in Compton (2012)

Christmas in Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

The Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord of War (2005)

Lost in Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon a Time at Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking Of Pelham 123 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Available Nov. 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Available Nov. 4

Blue Story (2020)

Available Nov. 5

Braking for Whales (2020)

Available Nov. 6

Killing Eve: Complete Season 3 (BBC America)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Available Nov. 9

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Power: Season 6A (Starz)

The Nice Guys (2016)

Available Nov. 10

A Teacher: Limited Series (FX on Hulu)

Vik the Viking (2020)

Available Nov. 11

Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Girl Next Door (2005)

Tonight You're Mine (2012)

Available Nov. 12

Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere (NBC)

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017)

Available Nov. 13

I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere (ABC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere (NBC)

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Sputnik (2020)

Available Nov. 14

The Dictator (2012)

Available Nov. 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Available Nov. 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

Available Nov. 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

Available Nov. 18

No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Big Sky: Series Premiere (ABC)

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

Available Nov. 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Amulet (2020)

Available Nov. 20

Animaniacs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Tesla (2020)

Available Nov. 21

Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3 (eOne)

Available Nov. 24

Black Narcissus: Series Premiere (FX)

My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available Nov. 26

Bombshell (2019)

Available Nov. 27

Centigrade (2020)

Available Nov. 29

The Big Ugly (2020)

Leaving Hulu in November

Leaving Nov. 30

Absolute Power (1997)

Anywhere but Here (1999)

Bad Girls from Mars (1991)

The Bank Job (2008)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Broken Lizard's Club Dread (2004)

Call Me (1988)

Casino Royale (2006)

The Cold Light Of Day (2012)

Company Business (1991)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Demolition Man (1993)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Fallen (1998)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Jessabelle (2014)

Julia (1977)

Killers (2010)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

Notorious (2009)

The Omen (2006)

Outbreak (1995)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Religulous (2008)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls (2007)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Weight of Water (2002)

The Woods (2006)

You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008)