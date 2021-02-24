As Netflix continues to be a go-to streaming destination for people to watch the latest TV and movies, all eyes are on its library going into March of 2021.

With February coming to a close, Netflix is adding a slew of both tried-and-true movies and TV shows as well as a handful of originals. For example, comedian Nate Bargatze will debut his latest stand-up comedy special titled "The Greatest Average American" in March alongside fellow comedian Loyiso Gola’s "Unlearning."

For movie lovers, the Jennifer Garner-led original comedy "YES DAY" drops on the platform as well as buzzworthy older dramas such as "The Dark Knight" and "Training Day." Meanwhile, documentary fans can wrap their heads around "Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal," which promises to give an in-depth look at the scam that ensnared stars like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.

WEDNESDAY ADDAMS LIVE-ACTION SERIES, DIRECTED BY TIM BURTON, LANDS AT NETFLIX

However, with the changing of calendar months comes the inevitable loss of some content from the Netflix library. March 2021 marks users’ last chance to watch movies like "Ghost Rider," "Domino" and "Chappaquiddick" before they’re gone for good.

To help people plan their monthly binge-watch, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2021:

Coming to Netflix in March 2021:

Avail. 3/1/21

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

Avail. 3/2/21

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5

Avail. 3/3/21

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

Avail. 3/4/21

Pacific Rim: The Black

Avail. 3/5/21

City of Ghosts

Dogwashers

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4

Sentinelle

Avail. 3/8/21

Bombay Begums

Bombay Rose

Avail. 3/9/21

The Houseboat

StarBeam: Season 3

Avail. 3/10/21

Dealer

Last Chance U: Basketball

Marriage or Mortgage

Avail. 3/11/21

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters

Avail. 3/12/21

Love Alarm: Season 2

The One

Paper Lives

Paradise PD: Part 3

YES DAY

7 NETFLIX HACKS YOU’LL USE ALL THE TIME

Avail. 3/14/21

Audrey (2020)

Avail. 3/15/21

Bakugan: Armored Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

Avail. 3/16/21

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Savages (2012)

Waffles + Mochi

Avail. 3/17/21

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

Avail. 3/18/21

B: The Beginning Succession

Cabras da Peste

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

Skylines (2020)

Avail. 3/19/21

Alien TV: Season 2

Country Comfort

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3

Sky Rojo

Avail. 3/20/21

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

Avail. 3/22/21

Navillera

Philomena (2013)

Avail. 3/23/21

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

Avail. 3/24/21

Seaspiracy

Who Killed Sara?

Avail. 3/25/21

Caught by a Wave

DOTA: Dragon's Blood

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency

Avail. 3/26/21

A Week Away

Bad Trip

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

Avail. 3/29/21

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

Avail. 3/30/21

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

Avail. 3/31/21

At Eternity's Gate

Haunted: Latin America

Leaving Netflix in March 2021:

Leaving 3/3/21

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 3/7/21

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Leaving 3/8/21

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

Leaving 3/9/21

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss's Daughter (2015)

Leaving 3/10/21

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Leaving 3/13/21

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

NETFLIX SHOULD FACE DOJ ACTION OVER 'CUTIES,' SOME MEMBERS OF CONGRESS SAY

Leaving 3/14/21

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

Leaving 3/15/21

Chicken Little (2005)

Leaving 3/16/21

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving 3/17/21

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Leaving 3/20/21

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Leaving 3/22/21

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Leaving 3/24/21

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Leaving 3/25/21

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Leaving 3/26/21

Ghost Rider (2007)

Leaving 3/27/21

Domino (2019)

Leaving 3/30/21

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leaving 3/31/21

Arthur (2011)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

God's Not Dead (2014)

Hedgehogs (2016)

Inception (2010)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Molly's Game (2017)

Money Talks (1997)

School Daze (1988)

Secret in Their Eyes (2015)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sinister Circle (2017)

Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Bye Bye Man (2017)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

The Prince & Me (2004)

Weeds: Seasons 1-7