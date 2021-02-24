Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2021
From movies to TV shows, there's plenty to look forward to coming to Netflix in March of 2021
As Netflix continues to be a go-to streaming destination for people to watch the latest TV and movies, all eyes are on its library going into March of 2021.
With February coming to a close, Netflix is adding a slew of both tried-and-true movies and TV shows as well as a handful of originals. For example, comedian Nate Bargatze will debut his latest stand-up comedy special titled "The Greatest Average American" in March alongside fellow comedian Loyiso Gola’s "Unlearning."
For movie lovers, the Jennifer Garner-led original comedy "YES DAY" drops on the platform as well as buzzworthy older dramas such as "The Dark Knight" and "Training Day." Meanwhile, documentary fans can wrap their heads around "Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal," which promises to give an in-depth look at the scam that ensnared stars like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman.
WEDNESDAY ADDAMS LIVE-ACTION SERIES, DIRECTED BY TIM BURTON, LANDS AT NETFLIX
However, with the changing of calendar months comes the inevitable loss of some content from the Netflix library. March 2021 marks users’ last chance to watch movies like "Ghost Rider," "Domino" and "Chappaquiddick" before they’re gone for good.
To help people plan their monthly binge-watch, below is a rundown of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2021:
Coming to Netflix in March 2021:
Avail. 3/1/21
Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell
Batman Begins (2005)
Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)
Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
Dances with Wolves (1990)
DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1
I Am Legend (2007)
Invictus (2009)
Jason X (2001)
Killing Gunther (2017)
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2
Rain Man (1988)
Step Up: Revolution (2012)
Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Training Day (2001)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Year One (2009)
Avail. 3/2/21
Black or White (2014)
Word Party: Season 5
Avail. 3/3/21
Moxie
Murder Among the Mormons
Parker (2013)
Safe Haven (2013)
Avail. 3/4/21
Pacific Rim: The Black
Avail. 3/5/21
City of Ghosts
Dogwashers
Nevenka: Breaking the Silence
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4
Sentinelle
Avail. 3/8/21
Bombay Begums
Bombay Rose
Avail. 3/9/21
The Houseboat
StarBeam: Season 3
Avail. 3/10/21
Dealer
Last Chance U: Basketball
Marriage or Mortgage
Avail. 3/11/21
The Block Island Sound (2020)
Coven of Sisters
Avail. 3/12/21
Love Alarm: Season 2
The One
Paper Lives
Paradise PD: Part 3
YES DAY
7 NETFLIX HACKS YOU’LL USE ALL THE TIME
Avail. 3/14/21
Audrey (2020)
Avail. 3/15/21
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom
Zero Chill
Avail. 3/16/21
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi
Avail. 3/17/21
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case
Avail. 3/18/21
B: The Beginning Succession
Cabras da Peste
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
Skylines (2020)
Avail. 3/19/21
Alien TV: Season 2
Country Comfort
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3
Sky Rojo
Avail. 3/20/21
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Avail. 3/22/21
Navillera
Philomena (2013)
Avail. 3/23/21
Loyiso Gola: Unlearning
Avail. 3/24/21
Seaspiracy
Who Killed Sara?
Avail. 3/25/21
Caught by a Wave
DOTA: Dragon's Blood
Millennials: Season 3
Secret Magic Control Agency
Avail. 3/26/21
A Week Away
Bad Trip
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Croupier (1998)
The Irregulars
Magic for Humans by Mago Pop
Nailed It!: Double Trouble
Avail. 3/29/21
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)
Rainbow High: Season 1
Avail. 3/30/21
7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)
Octonauts & the Ring of Fire
Avail. 3/31/21
At Eternity's Gate
Haunted: Latin America
Leaving Netflix in March 2021:
Leaving 3/3/21
Rectify: Seasons 1-4
Leaving 3/7/21
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3
Leaving 3/8/21
Apollo 18 (2011)
The Young Offenders (2016)
Leaving 3/9/21
November Criminals (2017)
The Boss's Daughter (2015)
Leaving 3/10/21
Last Ferry (2019)
Summer Night (2019)
Leaving 3/13/21
Spring Breakers (2012)
The Outsider (2019)
NETFLIX SHOULD FACE DOJ ACTION OVER 'CUTIES,' SOME MEMBERS OF CONGRESS SAY
Leaving 3/14/21
Aftermath (2017)
Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis
The Assignment (2016)
The Student (2017)
Leaving 3/15/21
Chicken Little (2005)
Leaving 3/16/21
Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3
Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
Leaving 3/17/21
All About Nina (2018)
Come and Find Me (2016)
Leaving 3/20/21
Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)
Leaving 3/22/21
Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)
I Don't Know How She Does It (2011)
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Leaving 3/24/21
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
Leaving 3/25/21
Blood Father (2016)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)
Leaving 3/26/21
Ghost Rider (2007)
Leaving 3/27/21
Domino (2019)
Leaving 3/30/21
Extras: Seasons 1-2
Killing Them Softly (2012)
London Spy: Season 1
The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Leaving 3/31/21
Arthur (2011)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
God's Not Dead (2014)
Hedgehogs (2016)
Inception (2010)
Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
Kung Fu Hustle (2004)
Molly's Game (2017)
Money Talks (1997)
School Daze (1988)
Secret in Their Eyes (2015)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sinister Circle (2017)
Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3
Taxi Driver (1976)
The Bye Bye Man (2017)
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)
The Prince & Me (2004)
Weeds: Seasons 1-7