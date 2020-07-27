Expand / Collapse search
Netflix
Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2020

It's your last chance to catch 'Karate Kid' and 'Bad Boys'

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

As the summer continues in full swing, people far and wide are turning to Netflix to binge-watch some TV shows and movies while they beat the heat indoors.

As July comes to a close, August promises a slew of new and exciting content joining the platform. For example, the first three “Jurassic Park” movies will be available to watch in their entirety on the first of the month. Other popular family titles include “The Adams Family,” “The Never Ending Story” and "Dennis the Menace.”

Meanwhile, if you’re more of a TV-watcher, Netflix is offering the third season of “Selling Sunset” in August as well.

However, with the release of new content comes the inevitable loss of things that were previously added to the platform's immense library. As a result, August will mark the last time people can watch the original “Karate Kid” trilogy as well as the first two installments in the “Bad Boys” franchise.

To help dedicated streamers plan the remainder of their summer viewing, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2020:

Available 08/01/2020

Super Monsters: The New Class
A Knight's Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6

Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Laura Dern and Sam Neill watch dinosaur eggs hatch in a scene from the film 'Jurassic Park', 1993.

Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive

Available 08/02/2020

Connected

Available 08/03/2020

Immigration Nation

Available 08/04/2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab 
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

Available 08/05/2020

Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
World's Most Wanted

Available 08/06/2020

The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

Available 08/07/2020

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3

'Selling Sunset' Season 3 is coming to Netflix in August 2020.

Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It

Available 08/08/2020

The Promise
We Summon the Darkness

Available 08/10/2020

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler

Available 08/11/2020

Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Available 08/12/2020

Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well

Available 08/13/2020

Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

Available 08/14/2020

3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo.
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters

Available 08/15/2020

Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2

The 'Cobra Kai' spinoff series is coming to Netflix in August 2020.

Available 08/16/2020

Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)

Available 08/17/2020

Crazy Awesome Teachers
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2

Available 08/19/2020

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score

Available 08/20/2020

Biohackers
Good Kisser
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Available 08/21/2020

Alien TV
Fuego negro
Hoops
Lucifer: Season 5
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
The Sleepover

Available 08/23/2020

1BR
Septembers of Shiraz

Available 08/25/2020

Emily's Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2

Available 08/26/2020

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix

Available 08/27/2020

Aggretsuko: Season 3
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground

Available 08/28/2020

All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

Available 08/31/2020

Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace

LAST CALL

Leaving 08/01/2020

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving 08/03/2020

Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving 08/07/2020

6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha

Leaving 08/14/2020

Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in 'Bad Boys.'

Leaving 08/18/2020

The Incident

Leaving 08/19/2020

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving 08/20/2020

Bad Rap

Leaving 08/21/2020

Just Go With It

Leaving 08/23/2020

Fanatic

Leaving 08/25/2020

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving 08/28/2020

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man

Leaving 08/31/2020

Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child's Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day

