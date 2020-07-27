Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2020
It's your last chance to catch 'Karate Kid' and 'Bad Boys'
As the summer continues in full swing, people far and wide are turning to Netflix to binge-watch some TV shows and movies while they beat the heat indoors.
As July comes to a close, August promises a slew of new and exciting content joining the platform. For example, the first three “Jurassic Park” movies will be available to watch in their entirety on the first of the month. Other popular family titles include “The Adams Family,” “The Never Ending Story” and "Dennis the Menace.”
Meanwhile, if you’re more of a TV-watcher, Netflix is offering the third season of “Selling Sunset” in August as well.
However, with the release of new content comes the inevitable loss of things that were previously added to the platform's immense library. As a result, August will mark the last time people can watch the original “Karate Kid” trilogy as well as the first two installments in the “Bad Boys” franchise.
To help dedicated streamers plan the remainder of their summer viewing, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2020:
Available 08/01/2020
Super Monsters: The New Class
A Knight's Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Available 08/02/2020
Connected
Available 08/03/2020
Immigration Nation
Available 08/04/2020
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
Available 08/05/2020
Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
World's Most Wanted
Available 08/06/2020
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
Available 08/07/2020
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It
Available 08/08/2020
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Available 08/10/2020
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler
Available 08/11/2020
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
Available 08/12/2020
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well
Available 08/13/2020
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl
Available 08/14/2020
3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo.
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters
Available 08/15/2020
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2
Available 08/16/2020
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Available 08/17/2020
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2
Available 08/19/2020
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
Available 08/20/2020
Biohackers
Good Kisser
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Available 08/21/2020
Alien TV
Fuego negro
Hoops
Lucifer: Season 5
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
The Sleepover
Available 08/23/2020
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Available 08/25/2020
Emily's Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2
Available 08/26/2020
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
Available 08/27/2020
Aggretsuko: Season 3
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Available 08/28/2020
All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
Available 08/31/2020
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
LAST CALL
Leaving 08/01/2020
Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving 08/03/2020
Love
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving 08/07/2020
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Leaving 08/14/2020
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Leaving 08/18/2020
The Incident
Leaving 08/19/2020
Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving 08/20/2020
Bad Rap
Leaving 08/21/2020
Just Go With It
Leaving 08/23/2020
Fanatic
Leaving 08/25/2020
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving 08/28/2020
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Leaving 08/31/2020
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child's Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He's Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine's Day