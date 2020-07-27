Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2020

As the summer continues in full swing, people far and wide are turning to Netflix to binge-watch some TV shows and movies while they beat the heat indoors.

As July comes to a close, August promises a slew of new and exciting content joining the platform. For example, the first three “Jurassic Park” movies will be available to watch in their entirety on the first of the month. Other popular family titles include “The Adams Family,” “The Never Ending Story” and "Dennis the Menace.”

Meanwhile, if you’re more of a TV-watcher, Netflix is offering the third season of “Selling Sunset” in August as well.

However, with the release of new content comes the inevitable loss of things that were previously added to the platform's immense library. As a result, August will mark the last time people can watch the original “Karate Kid” trilogy as well as the first two installments in the “Bad Boys” franchise.

To help dedicated streamers plan the remainder of their summer viewing, below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Netflix in August 2020:

Available 08/01/2020

Super Monsters: The New Class

A Knight's Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Available 08/02/2020

Connected

Available 08/03/2020

Immigration Nation

Available 08/04/2020

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

Available 08/05/2020

Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

World's Most Wanted

Available 08/06/2020

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

Available 08/07/2020

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Work It

Available 08/08/2020

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Available 08/10/2020

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

Nightcrawler

Available 08/11/2020

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Available 08/12/2020

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well

Available 08/13/2020

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

Available 08/14/2020

3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo.

Fearless

Glow Up: Season 2

Project Power

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Available 08/15/2020

Rita: Season 5

Stranger: Season 2

Available 08/16/2020

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Available 08/17/2020

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2

Available 08/19/2020

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

Available 08/20/2020

Biohackers

Good Kisser

Great Pretender

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Available 08/21/2020

Alien TV

Fuego negro

Hoops

Lucifer: Season 5

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

The Sleepover

Available 08/23/2020

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Available 08/25/2020

Emily's Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

Available 08/26/2020

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

La venganza de Analía

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

Available 08/27/2020

Aggretsuko: Season 3

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Available 08/28/2020

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

Available 08/31/2020

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

LAST CALL



Leaving 08/01/2020

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving 08/03/2020

Love

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving 08/07/2020

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving 08/14/2020

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving 08/18/2020

The Incident

Leaving 08/19/2020

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving 08/20/2020

Bad Rap

Leaving 08/21/2020

Just Go With It

Leaving 08/23/2020

Fanatic

Leaving 08/25/2020

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving 08/28/2020

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving 08/31/2020

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child's Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He's Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine's Day