Erika Jayne's attorney fires back at Bethenny Frankel's debt allegations: 'Trying to throw dirt'

Bethenny Frankel is again being accused of "not supporting other women."

Erika Jayne’s attorney, Evan Borges, exclusively told Page Six on Friday that Frankel, 50, bringing up claims about Tom Girardi’s alleged old debts is another example of people trying to pile on his client.

"Erika has no knowledge of the alleged loans or the conversations referred to by Ms. Frankel, which even per Ms. Frankel, didn’t involve Erika," the trial lawyer told us.

"To me, this is another example of people trying to throw dirt on Erika based on alleged conversations (this time, with an individual, Dennis [Shields], who I understand is deceased) where even the perpetrator of the gossip says Erika wasn’t involved."

ERIKA JAYNE FIRES BACK AFTER SHE'S SEEN SHOPPING AT TJ MAXX AMID LEGAL TROUBLES: ‘STOP OVER ANALYZING MY LIFE’

However, a source said of Frankel, "If you listen to ‘Just B with Bethenny,’ she compliments Erika. This is about Tom and the deception he perpetuated throughout the legal industry, which was widely known for years."

Frankel dropped a bombshell on her "Just B With Bethenny Frankel" podcast this week, revealing that Girardi, 82, allegedly owed Shields, who died in 2018, $500,000. She said the disgraced attorney’s financial mismanagement was the "worst-kept secret" in Los Angeles lawyers’ circles.

The former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" then claimed she and Shields once chatted in a private conversation about Girardi’s overspending, and her ex said Girardi allegedly blamed his then-wife, Jayne, because he couldn’t "say no" to her.

"He’s using people’s money to support her lifestyle," Frankel said Shields told her. "He’s using the company’s money to support her lifestyle."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jayne, 50, is currently being sued for $25 million by the trustee handling the bankruptcy case of Girardi’s former law firm, Girardi Keese, which owes over $101 million in debt.

The star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has been accused of spending the millions — allegedly given to her company, EJ Global LLC, from Girardi Keese — on her American Express bill, assistants and a glam squad, among other expenses.

Earlier this week, Jayne shared she was disappointed at the reaction her "RHOBH" co-stars had to her personal troubles on this week’s episode of the Bravo reality series.

"Felt great watching this [sad face emoji]," Jayne, 50, tweeted with a sad face emoji, in response to an image of "Housewives" Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley and their husbands, Mauricio Umansky and Paul "PK" Kemsley, cracking up over a story about Girardi.

A source also told Page Six earlier this month that "RHOBH" star Lisa Rinna is Jayne’s only friend left amid her mounting legal troubles.

However, Frankel, for her part, appeared to try to soften the blow of her podcast comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Skinnygirl CEO clarified on Twitter on Thursday that her conversation was meant to be "on the pitfalls of showing wealth, the terms of being canceled & how truth takes time to surface."

"I have a good rapport w @erikajayne & respect her work ethic," Frankel added. "The pod wasn’t about her as I don’t speak on what I don’t know @justbpodcast."

Jayne did not directly reply to Frankel’s remarks on social media.

A rep for Frankel did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.