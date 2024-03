Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Eric Carmen, the Raspberries' frontman who went solo with hits "Make Me Lose Control," "All By Myself," and "Hungry Eyes" has died, according to his website. He was 74.

"Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend," his wife Amy Carmen posted in a brief statement. "It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy."

Amy asked for respect for the family's privacy as they mourn their "enormous loss."

"Love Is All That Matters...Faithful and Forever," ended the message, giving a nod to Carmen’s 1977 song "Love Is All That Matters" from his solo album, "Boats Against the Current."

A cause of death was not given.

The Raspberries' most popular single was "Go All The Way," which reached Number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1972, according to The New York Post.

As a solo artist, "All By Myself" reached Number 2 on the same chart in the mid 1970s.

Years later, "Hungry Eyes" reached Number 4 after being featured in the film "Dirty Dancing."

"Make Me Lose Control" landed Carmen back in the top five in 1988, reaching number three on the Hot 100.

Tributes are pouring out on social media from fans and other artists.

"Eric Carmen taught me to turn the radio up, and lose control," one X user wrote with a link to one of Carmen's music videos.

"Awful news. Eric Carmen has died," Paul Stanley of Kiss posted on X. "Although known to many for writing radio hits like ‘All By Myself’ and others, Eric was a true rocker at heart. His voice had elements of McCartney and Steve Marriott. The Raspberries did shows with us. A killer band live & I loved their records."