Engelbert Humperdinck pleads for prayers as singer, wife battle the coronavirus: ‘Our hearts are breaking’

Engelbert Humperdinck is making a heartbreaking plea after the singer and his wife Patricia Healey contracted the coronavirus.

The singer took to Instagram and Facebook on Wednesday where he revealed that their COVID-19 diagnosis has "made it rather impossible" for the actress to see medical professionals as she also battles Alzheimer’s disease.

"Consequently, it’s hit her pretty hard and she’s not eating or drinking," the 84-year-old admitted. "With all your prayers coming together, God will send the right message, and the right angels, and the right people to put her hands on her."

"Please help with a quick prayer," urged Humperdinck. "That’s the most important thing."

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

"The Last Waltz" singer also shared a personal message in the video’s caption.

"I can’t afford the time that it may take to sound and look like a pillar of strength," the star wrote. "I don’t have the right words, but I know I must speak faith. I have asked so much in the prayer department. I know in my heart I will be fine, but our hearts are breaking and we are needing a miracle for my darling wife. Her Alzheimer’s and the blow from covid have left her in need of all the love she ever gave out to come back to her a million-fold.

Humperdinck also revealed his family has been praying every night for the 85-year-old’s health, as well as for everyone else struggling during the ongoing pandemic.

"Our 8pm prayer (West Coast time ) is not just personal, as it goes out to all those who are suffering from the pandemic and other life threatening diseases," said Humperdinck.

SUSAN SARANDON CALLS OUT BIDEN, DEMS OVER SIZE OF STIMULUS CHECKS: 'PULLING A BAIT AND SWITCH'

"Therefore, my friends, I don’t feel selfish in this ask, as we all must pray for one another," he continued. "Thank you so much for all the concern. If you have stumbled across this page or you follow because my music speaks to your heart, please take a moment and speak in faith for my Popea (Patricia). I’m painfully aware that so many are not able to be with their loved ones during this Pandemic, so I am beyond grateful that I am able to be with my wife at this time and thank God every day. #love #prayers."

Humperdinck first revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis in late January.

"After nearly a year of an abundance of caution and care, Covid has caught up with us and found a way into our home," he tweeted at the time.

"Now we must not let a positive result bring a negative mindset but I must say I could use your help in this department," wrote Humperdinck. "We are asking for prayers, good energy, love and support to be sent our way."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in 2017, Humperdinck appeared on the British talk show "Loose Women" where he announced Healy has been struggling with Alzheimer’s "for about 10 years now."

The progressive disease, which is noted as the most common form of age-related dementia, impacts memory and speech.

"It’s been very hard for us to discuss it," he said during his appearance. "Hopefully [by] making this pubic, I can be a voice – so to speak – and be a part of raising awareness."

Humperdinck and Healey tied the knot in 1964 and share four children.