Emily VanCamp marries 'Revenge' co-star Josh Bowman

Emily VanCamp is a married woman.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old actress wed former "Revenge" co-star Josh Bowman in the Bahamas, according to Us Weekly.

VanCamp and Bowman, 30, tied the knot in front of family and friends, including fellow "Revenge" alum Ashley Madekwe, who shared snaps of her tropical travels online.

The couple met on the set of the ABC drama in 2011, playing love interests Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson. “Revenge” wrapped after four seasons in 2015.

VanCamp revealed she and Bowman were engaged in May 2017.

"He did good," she told Entertainment Tonight of the outdoor proposal. "We were in nature on a hike, kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful."

Reps for VanCamp and Bowman did not immediately return our request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.