Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt stunned when she walked the red carpet at the Governors Awards in a black dress with diamond embellishments around the neck and on the chest. She wore her hair down in loose curls and accessorized with dangly diamond earrings.

The internet is filled with speculation she and her husband, actor John Krasinski, are headed toward divorce after a video of them walking the carpet at the Golden Globes went viral. In the video, the two share a few words while posing for photos, and while you can't hear what they're saying, fans are convinced Krasinski said the word divorce.

"I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce," one fan commented under the TikTok video. Another brought up an alternative option, suggesting he said, "I can't wait to get indoors."

Blunt was at the awards show as a nominee for best supporting actress for her role in "Oppenheimer." While she didn't win, the movie won for best motion picture drama and her co-star, Cillian Murphy, won for best actor in a motion picture drama.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman posed for photos on the red carpet at the Governors Awards wearing a simple black dress with a keyhole cutout and an upside-down halter neckline.

The actress was nominated for a Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture comedy earlier this month for her role in "May December."

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie walked the red carpet in a dress almost identical to Emily Blunt's. Robbie's black dress had cutouts on either side of the upper abs, with a plunging V neckline and a halter top, the straps of which were encrusted with diamonds.

The actress starred in the summer blockbuster of 2023, "Barbie," playing the title role. The press tour for the movie was a show in itself with Robbie in a different stunning outfit at every stop.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria arrived at the Governors Awards red carpet in a backless gold Sophie Couture dress with a halter neckline and covered with Swarovski crystals. She wore her hair slicked back, and it flowed down her back in two braids.

The actress became a household name when she began starring as Gabby Solis on "Desperate Housewives" in 2004. On the show, she portrayed a retired model turned housewife who finds herself enveloped in drama, along with her three neighbors and best friends.

Penélope Cruz

Academy Award-winning actress Penélope Cruz walked the red carpet at the Governors Awards in a three-tiered white Chanel gown, which featured a full ballgown skirt and gold buttons shaped like the Chanel logo. She wore her hair in a short bob and styled the look with diamond earrings.

The actress is starring in the film "Ferrari," which tells the story of the rise and fall of Enzo Ferrari and how he went from a race driver to founding one of the biggest luxury car companies.

Cruz plays Laura Ferrari, the wife of Enzo.

Olivia Munn

Although John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have been a couple for three years, they just made their red carpet debut Tuesday night. Mulaney wore a simple black tux, while Munn wore a strapless white top with a matching skirt.

Mulaney gave Munn hand kisses, made her laugh the whole time and posted a photo on Instagram of them holding hands prior to the event.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore walked the red carpet in a glittery sequined silver Valentino dress featuring a cape. She wore her signature red hair down and paired the look with lab grown diamond earrings from Pandora.

The actress most recently starred in "May December."

Emma Stone

Emma Stone made quite the statement when she posed for photos on the red carpet at the Governors Awards in a pink, knee-length, off-the-shoulder dress.

The actress just won the Golden Globe for her performance in the film "Poor Things." In the movie, she plays Bella Baxter, a woman who has been brought back to life by a scientist and sets out on an adventure to see the world.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh looked pretty in pink when she arrived at the Governors Awards in a pale pink peplum Rodarte gown with sequins. The dress's halter neckline criss-crossed in the front with a flower placed where the two straps meet.

The actress brought the look together by styling her hair in structured curls.

Just two days prior, Pugh shut down the carpet at the Golden Globes wearing a red Valentino dress. She was there as part of the cast for "Oppenheimer," which won best motion picture drama at the award show.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan must have been experiencing major déjà vu when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of the new "Mean Girls" musical movie. She wore a long-sleeve black gown with a slit up the middle, a cutout on the sides and a silver glittery belt around her waist.

Twenty years ago, Lohan starred in the original "Mean Girls," playing Cady Heron, the new girl in school who shakes things up when she accidentally finds herself at odds with the school's Queen B.

Andi MacDowell

Andi MacDowell shimmered when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of Hallmark's "The Way Home," in a glittery gray skin-tight long-sleeve dress.

"The Way Home" season 2 focuses on MacDowell's character and her daughter, Alice, and granddaughter, Kat, looking for her son, who disappeared decades ago at a town fair.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara went for a simple look when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her new mini-series, "Griselda," in a black velvet bustier top with matching black flared trousers.

The actress plays the titular character, Griselda Blanco, in the new mini-series on Netflix.

Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson made the premiere of "Masters of the Air" a family affair when they walked the carpet with their sons Chet and Truman Hanks.

The couple spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere Wednesday.

"It's really fun! It's great," Wilson said of making the premiere a movie night with their children.