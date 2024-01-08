Emma Stone jokes about Taylor Swift's reaction to her Golden Globes win, 'what an a--hole'

Emma Stone shared insight into her decadeslong friendship with pop star Taylor Swift after winning big Sunday night at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Swift was seen cheering loudly as Stone was named best actress in a musical or comedy movie for her performance in "Poor Things." The "Midnights" singer sat at Stone's table along with her guest, Keleigh Teller – Miles Teller's wife.

"What an a--hole, am I right?" Stone joked when Fox News Digital asked about Swift's loud cheers and support during the actress' big moment.

"I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there," she added. "She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there – but what an a--hole."

Swift's concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement, but it was beat out by Margot Robbie's "Barbie."

The nomination was Swift's fifth for the television and film awards.

Swift spent the evening hanging out with her friends – Emma Stone, Keleigh Teller, Selena Gomez and others – while her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swift and Stone have been friends since their teenage years, first meeting in 2008.

"It’s just so important to have people that you trust and Emma and Selena [Gomez] and I, we’ve had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple years, but our friendship has stayed the same," Swift told Access Hollywood in 2012. "So that’s really good."

Stone starred as Bella Baxter in "Poor Things," which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. The movie hit U.S. theaters on Dec. 8.

The 35-year-old actress explained the character was nothing like she'd ever played before, while accepting one of the top awards at the Golden Globes.

"I think it was removing life experiences more than tapping into life experiences," Stone said in the press room about drawing inspiration from her own life.

"She was a character unlike anything I'd ever played or read or seen before," she continued. "It was about unlearning things more than tapping into things from my past, which was really beautiful and very freeing."

