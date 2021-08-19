Penelope Cruz takes a dip during Italian vacation

Penelope Cruz cooled off by taking a dip in the ocean Thursday during her Italian vacation with husband Javier Bardem.

The couple was seen getting playful and sharing PDA while on the trip.

Cruz, 47, and Bardem, 52, were also spotted enjoying a beach day in early July. The "Vanilla Sky" actress wore a light blue one-piece swimsuit while the Spanish actor rocked black swim trunks and sunglasses.

The couple was joined on their beach day in Sardinia by their two children.

The Spanish stars first met while filming "Jamon, Jamon" in 1992. It is believed they began dating back in 2007 but kept their relationship out of the public eye. They married in 2010. The Oscar winners welcomed a son named Leo in 2011, followed by a daughter named Luna in 2013.

Back in 2011, Cruz spoke to U.K.’s Mirror about how she stays in shape all year long.

"I love Spanish food," she gushed at the time. "My diet is the Mediterranean diet, which is good food. I eat well but I try to eat healthily."

