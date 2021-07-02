Julianne Moore says the term 'aging gracefully' is 'totally sexist'

Actress Julianne Moore believes the term "aging gracefully" is "totally sexist."

"There’s so much judgment inherent in the term," Moore, 60, said in As If magazine's issue 19 cover story.

"Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don’t have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it’s not a positive or a negative thing, it just is."

"It’s part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?"

The "Woman in the Window" actress claimed the term is sexist because it's only used to describe women.

"Shouldn’t aging be about inner growth?" Moore said.

"We have all this life left to live. How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences? That’s what aging should be about."

Moore's Hollywood career took off in the early 1990s. Moore earned Oscar nominations for her roles in "Boogie Nights," "The End of the Affair," "Far From Heaven" and "The Hours."

Moore is also known for her roles in "The Big Lebowski," "The Kids Are All Right," "Hannibal" and "Crazy, Stupid, Love."