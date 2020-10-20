Elton John appears in Teyana Taylor's 'Lose Each Other' music video

One of music's biggest names has lent a helping hand to R&B star Teyana Taylor.

Elton John was featured in the 29-year-old singer's self-directed music video, which dropped on Tuesday.

John, 73, plays piano in the video and is joined by Taylor, a guitarist and a few dancers.

"'Lose Each Other' is such a special record for me, and I wanted the visual to feel just as big," said Taylor in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. "I told my team, 'You know what would be dope? If I could have Elton John open the video on the piano!' Not that I thought it could really happen, but just putting it out there in the universe."

ELTON JOHN ANNOUNCES NEW NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES FOR 2022

She continued: "So as we were working through treatment ideas and solidifying logistics for the video, an international phone number calls me ... and for a second I almost didn’t answer, but my intuition spoke, I answered. All I hear is ... 'Hello darling, it’s Elton. I’d love to do your video!' I freaked out!"

John said he became a "huge fan" of Taylor's after the release of her debut album, "VII."

ELTON JOHN CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF SOBRIETY, SAYS HE'D 'BE DEAD' IF HE DIDN'T SEEK HELP

"She was a guest on my 'Rocket Hour' and I fell in love with her original spirit," said the music legend. "Aside from her brilliant music, Teyana is one of the most visually dazzling artists working in music today. So I jumped at the chance to be in her latest video 'Lose Each Other.'"

The video features simple visuals, with Taylor or her dancers set against a black or white background, and relatively simple costumes. John wears a dark suit while playing a black grand piano against the white backdrop.

"As a director, I wanted the imagery to be simple, yet powerful, which is why I choose an all-white background and bold looks," Taylor said. "I wanted my audience to understand how love’s hardships can also be beautiful."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Lose Each Other" is featured on Taylor's record "The Album," which also boasts appearances from Missy Elliott, Rick Ross and more.