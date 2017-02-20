Elsa Hosk Gives an Inside Look at the Victoria's Secret Swim Special

The Victoria's Secret Swim Special aired Thursday night on CBS, but just in case you missed it, we've got you covered.

In the video above, Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk told us about modeling the company's hottest swimwear from the beaches of Puerto Rico. "It's sort of like a behind-the-scenes look at our big swim shoot, that we do every year," she said. "And everything in the show you can buy in the stores and online."

The Swedish beauty, who officially became an Angel in 2014, said that viewers got to see their favorite models like they never have before. "We jump from cliffs, and we shoot in caves, and we hike up mountains, so It's just really fun and exciting," she said.

"And there's conversations with the girls; you get to know us a little bit better."

For more from Hosk, as well as clips from the Swim Special, be sure to watch our exclusive interview above.