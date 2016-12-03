Elizabeth Vargas announces return to 20/20 after second rehab stint

Elizabeth Vargas is coming back to “20/20.”

The veteran anchor, who has been battling alcohol abuse, announced Wednesday that she would be returning to work next week after her second stint in rehab.

“So many thx to everyone for your support! It means so much. I am back to work next week, so happy to come back!” Vargas tweeted.

ABC News confirmed to People that Vargas would be returning to “20/20” as co-anchor. Her first report about how to find lost relatives with the help of genealogy is scheduled to air in early November.

Vargas, 52, first entered rehab for alcohol treatment last November for four weeks before returning to work. In August, the anchor revealed that she would be returning for the second time.

She said in a statement at the time that she was “ashamed and sorry.”

“As so many other recovering alcoholics know, overcoming the disease can be a long and incredibly difficult process,” Vargas wrote. “I feel I have let myself, my co-workers and most importantly my family down and for that I am ashamed and sorry.”

In an interview that aired in January on “Good Morning America,” Vargas acknowledged that she was an alcoholic, something that took her years to admit.

She admitted to suffering from panic attacks and that she “dealt with that anxiety, and with the stress that the anxiety brought, by starting to drink.”

Vargas, who reportedly split from husband Marc Cohn before her second rehab stint, is also planning to release a memoir in spring 2016 about her struggles with alcohol.

“When I first began to worry about my own drinking, I turned to books other women had written about their alcoholism,” she wrote in a statement in March. “I learned I was not alone, and it helped me find the courage to reach out and get help. I have spent my entire life telling other people’s stories. This one is my own, and is incredibly personal: the burden and the loneliness of the secret drinker.”

