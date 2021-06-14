Elizabeth Hurley, 56, glows in sheer golden Versace gown: ‘About last night’

Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t need a bikini to make jaws drop.

On Sunday, the British star ditched her usual swimsuit and instead, opted for a floor-length, golden Versace gown featuring sheer panels that perfectly flaunted her famous figure.

The 56-year-old brunette beauty completed the look with wavy loose tresses, a diamond necklace and her signature smoky eye. The model/actress-turned-swimsuit designer proudly unveiled her latest look via a series of snaps on Instagram, with the simple caption "About last night."

And the sun-kissed ensemble received approval from Donatella Versace herself.

"WOW!" the 66-year-old Italian fashion designer commented. "Gorgeous, vintage Versace. You look beautiful."

This isn’t the first time Hurley made audiences do a double-take with a Versace number.

In May 2020, Hurley took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself rocking a shimmering Versace dress with a cowl neckline that she first wore years ago at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) awards in 1999.

"The dress I unearthed for this shot is Atelier Versace – I wore it 21 years ago to the CFDA Fashion Awards," she told Harper’s Bazaar. "I was with my then-boyfriend Hugh Grant and had a blast. I put it away in acid-free tissue paper straight away, and it’s still perfect!"

And fans will never forget her iconic little black dress, also by Versace, which was held up by oversized gold safety pins. Hurley famously wore that gravity-defying gown to the London premiere of Grant’s film, "Four Weddings and a Funeral."

"I was so unprepared for what happened that night," Hurley recalled to Harper’s Bazaar.

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear label named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

"Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences."

