Elizabeth Hurley recalls her first bikini photoshoot in Steven Meisel birthday tribute: ‘Boy, was I nervous’

Elizabeth Hurley didn’t always feel at ease in a bikini.

On Saturday, the model/actress-turned swimsuit designer commemorated Steven Meisel's birthday. The world-renowned photographer turned 67.

"Happy Birthday to the glorious Steven Meisel," she captioned a throwback snap of herself taken by him while wearing a red two-piece bikini with a white outline.

"This was my first bikini shoot ever and, boy, was I nervous," the 55-year-old added.

Meisel has worked with some of the top supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, just to name a few. He also famously worked with Madonna.

ELIZABETH HURLEY SAYS SHE’S ‘EXTREMELY GOOD FRIENDS’ WITH EX HUGH GRANT: ‘WE WENT THROUGH SO MUCH TOGETHER’

Meisel went on to photograph Hurley’s son Damian, who is also a model.

In February 2020, Hurley told Tatler magazine she didn’t see herself modeling bikinis in 10 years.

The British star is known for proudly modeling her own designs on social media.

"Please, God, no – I hope not," she said at the time, as quoted by U.K.’s DailyMail.

"Hopefully I’ll be getting some interesting work," the cover girl continued. "Hopefully I’ll still be living in my house in the country because I love it, and hopefully the garden will be even more exquisite; hopefully my son will be happy… More of the same and better, I guess."

But there is one thing the British beauty is hoping to achieve in a decade — finding Mr. Right.

ELIZABETH HURLEY REVEALS REASON SHE PRANCES 'AROUND IN SO MANY SWIMSUITS'

"I’d definitely be open to the idea of being loved, loving someone, having someone fantastic in my life and sharing it," she explained. "I don’t know if marriage comes into that, to be honest, because I’m not going to have more children, and I don’t need anyone to pay my bills or give me a roof over my head.

"But I would like someone for companionship, fun. I personally have never received a penny from anybody, any boyfriend, any husband, in my entire life. I’ve never wanted to, I’ve never needed to."

Hurley launched a London-based swimwear line named Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age," she announced on the company’s site.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In May 2017, the star told Closer Weekly that being a mom inspired her to launch the brand. She previously took a break from Hollywood to focus on motherhood but found herself wanting to do something new professionally.

"Looking after my son became my number one task, and it was a joy to have someone else on whom to focus," Hurley told the magazine. "I was 36 and had been worrying about myself for quite long enough. I stopped doing movies and TV for the first eight years of his life, and I don’t regret it for a moment. I always put him first."

When it came to launching her swimwear collection, Hurley added, "It allowed me to be more flexible with my time and work when Damian was at school."

Still, Hurley insisted she was eager to take on new challenges as her son grew older.

"I love my life," she said. "I love change and I love new experiences."