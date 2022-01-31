Elizabeth Hurley stuns in bikini during 'pretend vacation': 'NOT complaining'

Elizabeth Hurley is making the best of her current circumstances.

On Sunday, the 56-year-old actress took to Instagram to share how she's coping with being cooped up at home since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Included in her post was a shot of the "Royals" star wearing just a beige bikini with gold chain accents.

In the pic, Hurley's toned figure is on full display as she flashes a bright smile for the camera. The bikini is part of her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which can be purchased online.

"NOT complaining, but my last holiday seems like a lifetime ago- just before the first lockdown," Hurley wrote in the caption. "I’m going on a pretend vacation and shall live vicariously through my phone for a few days."

For effect, the star concluded her caption with a red heart emoji.

Fans went wild for the pic in the comments.

"God I wish I had that body and face…" wrote one. "Simply stunning inside and out."

"SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL," said another.

Added a third: "Absolutely gorgeous!"

Yet another said that the actress has "Cleopatra syndrome," as she is "forever young and beautiful. Very blessed."

"You are a lovely lady, no matter the age," said another.

Hurley has become known for showing some skin on Instagram and recently shared some of her bikini body secrets with the Sunday Times.

"I haven’t eaten processed food for 100 years," she said last year. "I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late."

"I think one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50% of what I eat vegetable matter," Hurley continued. "If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

Furthermore, she said that plastic surgery isn't something she's terribly interested in.

"No! I don’t think it makes you look younger, I think it just makes you look like you’ve got filler," she said. "It’s not my cup of tea."