Elisabeth Moss to play former Congresswoman Katie Hill in film adaption of her book

Elisabeth Moss will star as former Congresswoman Katie Hill in a film adaptation of the ex-lawmaker’s book.

Hill, 33, released the book “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality” in August about her life rising up the ranks in politics, her alleged domestic abuse from estranged husband Kenny Heslep, and the revenge porn scandal and affair rumors that led to her resignation from Congress in November 2019.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” actress is working with Hill to bring the book to life along with Blumhouse TV; Michael Seitzman and his banner Maniac Productions; and Moss’ production company Love & Squalor Pictures.

ELISABETH MOSS SAYS IT'S APT' TO COMPARE ANTI-ABORTION LAWS TO 'HANDMAID'S TALE'S' DYSTOPIAN SOCIETY

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to portray Katie and to help tell her story. Her strength and work to amplify women’s voices is incredibly inspiring to me and her experiences could not be more important for us to magnify right now,” Moss told Variety on Tuesday.

Hill also told the outlet, “I wrote ‘She Will Rise' to try to take back my story from those who have exploited and twisted it. I also wanted to shine a light on the stories of women whose resilience and bravery gave me strength when I needed it most, and hopefully to provide inspiration to others.”

“Having this larger platform to tell this story, working with the talented team at Blumhouse and Michael, and the incredible Elisabeth Moss as the lead, is more than I ever could have imagined,” she added. “I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to collaborating on this project.”

FORMER REP. KATIE HILL QUESTIONED BY 'THE VIEW' ABOUT AFFAIR, SAYS BISEXUALITY FUELED HEADLINES

There is no production start date or other information about when the film will be released.

Last October, intimate texts and photographs of the congresswoman emerged, which she said in her book was revenge porn released by her ex-husband.

She was also subject to rumors that she had a three-person relationship with her estranged husband and a female campaign staffer and was accused of having an affair with her congressional financial director, which prompted an investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former congresswoman, who is openly bisexual, admitted to having relations with the female campaign staffer but denied having an affair with her congressional staffer. She resigned from her seat in early November.

FOX News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.