Elisabeth Moss says it's apt' to compare anti-abortion laws to her 'Handmaid's Tale's dystopian society

"Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss praised those who donned her show's costumes during protests and suggested that it was fair to compare the United States to the show's dystopian world where women are property.

She made those comments on "The View" where co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked Moss her thoughts on Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., a 2020 hopeful, comparing the show to the wave of anti-abortion laws sweeping the country.

"I think apt, it's an apt comparison," she said on Wednesday. She went on to praise the book for managing to stay relevant for "over 30 years." "Unfortunately, it remains relevant now. And it's not just in our country. It's in many places around the world," Moss added before noting that everything in the show has happened in real life.

The former "Mad Men" star's comments came as women protested a variety of political issues -- including Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court -- while wearing the red dress and white hats characteristic of the show. Moss told co-host Joy Behar that she was flattered and impressed by the use of the Hulu's show's costumes being used to protest certain policies.

"There's no mistaking what it means when you see it ... it's pretty like 'and this is where that person stands,'" Moss said of the costume.

"We're flattered by that but we also I think are impressed by it as well," she added. She and Behar went on to compare the costume to the "Make America Great Again" hats showing support for the president.

Harris, for her part, took special aim at Alabama's restrictive law which banned nearly all abortions, indicating that it was reminiscent of "Handmaid's Tale."

“This isn’t a scene from The Handmaid’s Tale,” she reportedly said. “This is happening in Alabama — in our country — in the year 2019.”