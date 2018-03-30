Elisabeth Hasselbeck's delicious gluten-free dishes

Chocolate Devil's Food Cupcakes

Makes 16 cupcakes

Ingredients

1 cup boiling-hot water

1 cup gluten-free unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup brown rice flour

? cup sweet sorghum flour

? cup potato flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon guar gum

1⁄8 teaspoon salt

2 cups granulated sugar

8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, at room temperature

2 eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon gluten-free vanilla extract

1 cup low-fat buttermilk

Icing

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with cupcake liners.

2. In a large bowl, whisk the hot water and cocoa powder together.

3. In another large bowl, stir together brown rice flour, sorghum flour, potato fl our, baking soda, guar gum, and salt.

4. Add the sugar and butter to the cocoa mixture. With an electric mixer on high speed, beat until a smooth, shiny mixture forms, about 30 seconds. Then beat in the eggs and vanilla on low speed until incorporated.

5. Add half of the flour mixture and beat on low speed just until combined; there may be dry spots. Add ½ cup of the buttermilk, mixing on low speed until just incorporated. Repeat with the remaining flour mixture and the remaining buttermilk. Fill each muffin cup to the top with the batter. Reserve the remaining batter and fill 4 more cupcake liners; set aside. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until the centers of the cupcakes are firm to the touch.

6. Remove the cupcakes from the muffin tin and let them cool completely on a wire rack. Repeat with the remaining batter.

7. Once the cupcakes are cool, use a small spatula or a butter knife to ice them with your choice of icing. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Serves 4

Ingredients

? cup hot sauce

1 teaspoon gluten-free hot paprika

? teaspoon salt

1 pound chicken tenders

1 tablespoon salted butter

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. Combine the hot sauce, paprika, and salt in a small bowl. Brush this marinade over all surfaces of the chicken.

3. Grease an 11 × 7-inch baking dish with the butter, and spread the chicken out in the dish. Cover, and marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

4. Bake, uncovered, for about 15 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center.

Pulled Pork

Makes 10 sandwiches

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

1 5-pound pork loin end roast, well trimmed of fat.

? teaspoon sea salt

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 large Vidalia onions, cut into 1-inch-thick slices

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 cup dry white wine

1 18-ounce jar gluten-free barbecue sauce

? cup gluten-free light brown sugar1 canned gluten-free chipotle chili en adobo, plus one tablespoon adobo sauce

10 gluten-free hamburger buns; or 10 gluten-free tortillas, warmed

Method

1. Grease a large skillet with a generous layer of cooking spray and heat it over high heat.

2. Sprinkle both sides of the pork roast with the sea salt, place it in the skillet, and cook, turning it occasionally, until it is browned on all sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer the roast to a slow-cooker on the high setting, or to a stockpot set over low heat.

3. Place the oil and onions in the same skillet. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions begin to soften, 8 to 10 minutes. Add a tablespoon of water if they begin to stick. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes, or until it becomes fragrant.

4. Transfer the onions and garlic to the slow-cooker or stockpot. Pour the wine into the skillet and scrape up any brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the wine mixture to the cooker or stockpot, and then add the barbecue sauce, brown sugar, and chipotle chile with the adobo sauce. Cover, and cook in the slowcooker for 6 to 8 hours on high, or simmer in the stockpot over low heat for 3 ½ to 4 hours, until the meat is tender and beginning to break apart.

5. Break up the meat with a fork and stir it back into the sauce. Serve on the hamburger buns or tortillas.