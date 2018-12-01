Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Egyptian actress charged with public obscenity after showing off legs in sheer dress

Associated Press
Egyptian actress Rania Youssef poses on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 40th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) at the Cairo Opera House in the Egyptian capital on November 29, 2018. - Youssef is to face trial in January 2019 for appearing at the closing ceremony of the Cairo International Film Festival wearing a revealing black lacy dress over a tight black body with her legs showing underneath, a judicial source said on December 1. This prompted two lawyers to lodge a suit against her accusing the actress of "inciting debauchery", a charge that could land her in jail for up to five years if she is convicted. (Photo by Suhail SALEH / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUHAIL SALEH/AFP/Getty Images)

Egyptian actress Rania Youssef poses on the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 40th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) at the Cairo Opera House in the Egyptian capital on November 29, 2018. - Youssef is to face trial in January 2019 for appearing at the closing ceremony of the Cairo International Film Festival wearing a revealing black lacy dress over a tight black body with her legs showing underneath, a judicial source said on December 1. This prompted two lawyers to lodge a suit against her accusing the actress of "inciting debauchery", a charge that could land her in jail for up to five years if she is convicted. (Photo by Suhail SALEH / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUHAIL SALEH/AFP/Getty Images)

An Egyptian actress is facing trial next month charged with public obscenity after she attended the closing ceremony of a film festival in Cairo wearing a see-through embroidered gauze dress that revealed the entirety of her legs.

Rania Youssef's trial, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 12, follows a complaint to the chief prosecutor by a group of lawyers against the actress.

Egypt is a mostly conservative country with a Muslim majority. The Arab country of 100 million people has retained vestiges of secularism despite decades of growing religious conservatism, but Youssef's case serves as a reminder that Islamic fundamentalism still pervades society five years after an Islamist president was ousted by the military.

Youssef faces up to five years in prison if convicted.