Eddie Murphy’s son and Martin Lawrence’s daughter are dating

They’ll always make each other laugh.

Eddie Murphy’s son Eric Murphy is dating Martin Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence. She revealed their relationship in a sweet Instagram post celebrating his 32nd birthday Saturday.

"Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side," Jasmin, 25, captioned two photos of the couple. "Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! ."

Eric commented back, "You’re so sweet. Thank you my baby. I LOVE YOU!! ."

He also shared two photos with Jasmin on his own Instagram page, writing, "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou."

Eric is Eddie’s oldest child from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely.

The 60-year-old comedian has 10 children in total. He shares son Christian, 30, with ex Tamara Hood and five kids with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell: Bria, 31, Myles, 28, Shayne, 26, Zola, 21 and Bella, 19.

Eddie is also the father to daughter Angel, 14, with Spice Girl ex Mel B and daughter Izzy, 5, and son Max, 2, with current partner Paige Butcher.

Meanwhile, Jasmin is the eldest child of Martin, 56, and his ex-wife Patricia Southall. He also shares daughters Iyanna, 20, and Amara, 18, with second ex-wife Shamicka Gibbs.

While it’s unclear how Eric and Jasmin met, their fathers have been friends for years and previously worked together on the 1992 rom-com "Boomerang" and the 1999 buddy comedy "Life."

Reps for Eddie and Martin didn’t immediately get back to us.

