©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Eddie Murphy engaged to pregnant girlfriend Paige Butcher: report

By Lindsey Kupfer | New York Post
Comedian Eddie Murphy, right, confirmed his engagement to actress Paige Butcher, left, to Page Six on Friday. (Getty)

Eddie Murphy is engaged to his pregnant girlfriend Paige Butcher.

The actor’s rep confirmed the news to Page Six on Friday.

Butcher, 39, was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Monday sporting a giant engagement ring.

Comedian Eddie Murphy and fiancé Paige Butcher (Splash)

The couple, who have been together since 2012, confirmed last month they’re expecting their second child together. They’re already parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Izzy, who was born in May 2016.

This will be the 10th child for the 57-year-old actor. He has five children from his first marriage to Nicole Murphy, one child with each Tamara Hood, Paulette McNeely and Mel B.

