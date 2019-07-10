Ed Henry and his sister, Colleen, both recovering and making 'good progress' after liver donation surgeries

Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry and his sister, Colleen, are making good progress in their recoveries after liver donation surgeries, their family said Wednesday.

Both siblings are "awake, chatty, and visiting with family," and incredibly, Ed was even able to walk down the hall on Wednesday to see his younger sister for the first time since the surgery.

Ed's family said doctors have been encouraged by how well both surgeries went and how their old and new livers have been performing so far.

Ed and Colleen have remained in the ICU, where doctors said they'll continue recovering.

ED HENRY: I'M BECOMING A LIVER DONOR FOR THE SISTER I LOVE, SO SHE CAN LIVE A LONG AND HEALTHY LIFE

Editor’s Note: Interested in becoming an organ donor while you are alive or after death? You can learn more and sign up at the U.S. government website organdonor.gov.

GOFUNDME PAGE FOR COLLEEN HENRY'S RECOVERY

The Fox News correspondent also wanted to thank everyone for the outpouring of love, support and prayers that have been shared since Henry emotionally revealed last weekend he was donating part of his liver to save his sister's life.

In a piece for FoxNews.com, Henry wrote: "My goal is much simpler: I am determined to do whatever I can to give my sister the greatest gift of all, which quite simply is life."

He added, "The fact is that the risk of mortality for me is extremely low – less than 1 percent, according to the doctors. I will gladly take on the small risk of what the paperwork I signed at the hospital last week calls a "large midline incision" for the gigantic reward of having my sister around for a very long time."

Speaking about the decision on "Fox & Friends," he said the people around him at his job and in his life have helped him bear the burden of taking on the unknown to help save his baby sister.

TRANSPLANT SPECIALIST BREAKS DOWN WHAT ED HENRY CAN EXPECT AFTER LIVER DONATION TO HIS SISTER

"Now that I’ve caught my breath, my parents have been great, my wife’s been great, my kids are strong beyond their years," he said.

"I can’t forget to say that Suzanne Scott, our C.E.O., you know, it’s funny, you feel a burden and then you feel like it’s lifted when people around you help you. Jay Wallace our president, Lauren Petterson as well, one of our great executives -- they were asking me to do all kinds of things like go to the debates in Miami and do these things... but you’re running out to the hospital, taking another blood test. I finally just said, Suzanne, I can't do this, and she was like, go help your sister. Everybody at Fox -- and they are amazing... we're family."

A GoFundMe page has been taking donations for Colleen Henry's recovery.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.