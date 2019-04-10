Dwyane Wade ruins Chrissy Teigen, John Legend's date night with courtside crash at NBA game

Whoops! Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade accidentally crashed into model Chrissy Teigen and her husband and singer John Legend as the pair was sitting courtside at the Tuesday night game in Miami.

The 6-foot-4 NBA star fell into the couple after he lost his balance while taking a shot against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Though the fall caused the couple’s drinks to explode all over them, both Teigen and Legend appeared to laugh off the incident as Wade’s wife, actress Gabrielle Union, who was seated next to them, stood up with a surprised expression on her face.

Teigen, in response to the Miami Herald’s inquiry whether she’d like a copy of the epic photo, called the image “a renaissance painting" on Twitter.

Legend, too, took to the social media platform to share a brief video of himself covered in liquid from his drink.

“I still got my drink,” he says in the clip, showing off the bit of what was left in the cup. Teigen can be seen laughing in the background.

The game at the American Airlines Arena marked Wade’s last home game of his basketball career, according to Entertainment Tonight. In September, the 37-year-old announced he's retiring from the NBA after the team finishes its current season.

The Miami Heat defeated the 76ers 122-99 Tuesday. Wade scored 30 points during the event, which included a couple of 3-pointers.