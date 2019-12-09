Expand / Collapse search
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart step out for 'Jumanji: The Next Level' premiere

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Dec. 9 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The premiere of "Jumani: The Next Level" is proving to be a star-studded affair.

Pals and co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hary appeared on the blue carpet and were joined by a bevy of other celebs, including their castmates.

Johnson sported a blue suit with a green floral pattern while Hart when for a black suit with a leafy pattern.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Eddie) and Kevin Hart (Mouse Finbar) star in "Jumanji: The Next Level."

Joining the dynamic duo was Awkwafina, who donned a pink dress with colorful floral patterns.

Awkwafina plays a character named Ming in "Jumanji: The Next Level." (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

On Monday morning, it was announced that Awkwafina earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work in "The Farewell."

Singer Nick Jonas also appeared on the red carpet, wearing a unique black suit with metallic adornments.

Nick Jonas reprises his role as Alex from "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Never one to shy away from some hilarious antics, Jack Black, sporting a grey suit and zebra-print sneakers enjoyed his time on the carpet by jumping around.

Jack Black will play Fridge in "Jumanji: The Next Level," rather than Bethany as he did in the last film. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Karen Gillian, known for playing Nebula in the "Avengers" franchise, will return as Martha. She appeared at the "Jumanji" premiere wearing a light blue dress with feathered, purple flowers.

Karen Gillan plays Martha in "Jumanji: The Next Level." (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Hollywood legends Danny Glover and Danny DeVito, who play supporting roles in the film, also made an appearance.

Danny Glover and Danny DeVito star as grandparents in "Jumanji: The Next Level." (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

"Jumanji: The Next Level," follow's the first film's characters as they're sucked right back into the world of Jumanji, and must work together to escape once more.

The film opens in theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.

From left to right: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Jack Black at the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level." (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

