Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart step out for 'Jumanji: The Next Level' premiere

The premiere of "Jumani: The Next Level" is proving to be a star-studded affair.

Pals and co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Kevin Hary appeared on the blue carpet and were joined by a bevy of other celebs, including their castmates.

Johnson sported a blue suit with a green floral pattern while Hart when for a black suit with a leafy pattern.

Joining the dynamic duo was Awkwafina, who donned a pink dress with colorful floral patterns.

On Monday morning, it was announced that Awkwafina earned a Golden Globe nomination for her work in "The Farewell."

Singer Nick Jonas also appeared on the red carpet, wearing a unique black suit with metallic adornments.

Never one to shy away from some hilarious antics, Jack Black, sporting a grey suit and zebra-print sneakers enjoyed his time on the carpet by jumping around.

Karen Gillian, known for playing Nebula in the "Avengers" franchise, will return as Martha. She appeared at the "Jumanji" premiere wearing a light blue dress with feathered, purple flowers.

Hollywood legends Danny Glover and Danny DeVito, who play supporting roles in the film, also made an appearance.

"Jumanji: The Next Level," follow's the first film's characters as they're sucked right back into the world of Jumanji, and must work together to escape once more.

The film opens in theaters on Friday, Dec. 13.