Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson donates over 700,000 water bottles to health care workers amid coronavirus

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced on Saturday that he donated over 700,000 water bottles to health care and frontline workers as thanks for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video, Johnson, 48, said, “This message is for some very, very special people out there. I’m talking about our frontline workers, our health care workers, who are working so tirelessly day in and day out for months and months now, and you continue to do so.”

The “Jumanji” actor partnered with VOSS Water in July 2019 to send the water to health care workers.

“We sent you guys a few bottles of VOSS and that is our small way of saying thank you and that is our small way of letting you know how grateful we are for all of your work as you guys continue to take care of our loved ones, our family and our friends,” Johnson continued. “I thank you guys so much from the bottom of my heart.”

He added: “I know I speak for the entire VOSS Water company and I know I speak for our fellow Americans; I thank you guys so, so much.”

At the end of his video, the “Hobbs & Shaw” actor shared clips of some health care workers thanking him for the donation.

Johnson’s caption reflected his message from the video, calling the frontline workers “heroes.”

“It was our very small way of saying, THANK YOU. Thank you all for your tireless, caring efforts,” he wrote. “Thank you for taking care of our friends, families and loved ones during this extremely challenging time.”

Johnson also urged fans to do their best to help curb new cases of coronavirus.

“We, on our end, will continue to be disciplined – wearing masks, being smart, social distancing etc. We must do our job. As you all continue to do yours,” he wrote. “Keep holding the line and stay strong. You inspire us all.”