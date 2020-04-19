Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he's 'practicing making babies' with his wife in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is keeping busy in quarantine with his wife.

The "Ballers" star took to Instagram on Saturday to talk about how the coronavirus quarantine has affected his marriage to wife Lauren Hashian.

THE BIG SHOW SAYS WWE, DEEMED 'ESSENTIAL.' HAS 'AN INCREDIBLE RESPONSIBILITY' DURING 'TIMES OF HARDSHIP'

In an eight-minute video, Johnson, 47, spoke directly to the camera, responding to questions sent in by fans about his relationship.

"I have found that the quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage," he said. "Certainly my relationship with my daughters, who are two... but it's also had a really positive effect on my relationship with my wife."

Johnson said that he and Hashian "get snippy with each other" and "argue," calling himself "wobbly at times" during the first few weeks of quarantine.

"There's a lot of s--t we're all thinking about. Husbands, wives, we're all thinking about it, so it's a lot of pressure," he continued. "I found myself consistently apologizing to Lauren about every other day, 'Hey I'm sorry, this is not my best week.'"

VICTORIA BECKHAM HAD A 'STRANGER BIRTHDAY THAN USUAL' WHILE IN QUARANTINE

Johnson said through all their arguments, they "try to stay aware as a husband and wife" that there's a lot of pressure in their current situation.

"We try to go easy on each other, we try to make things light, not too judge-y and she's the best," he explained.

The actor then recounted a recent spat between himself and his wife, which quickly led to the pair joking around and once again having fun.

"We laughed so f--king hard... and immediately it just broke that tension, that silly tension," he said. "We got right back into 'Oh my God, what are we even arguing about?' It was nothing, it was so stupid."

Johnson said he and Hashian are "going through the dumb s--it, too," and try to avoid arguments getting too "heavy to sludgy." He also encouraged fans to take this time to improve their communication with their partners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We went through that yesterday, and then last night, we poured ourselves a couple of glasses of [tequila], we had a nice little toast to gratitude," Johnson recounted. "And then we started practicing making babies again... Showed her why they call me 'The Rock.'"