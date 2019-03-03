Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson buys his father a new house

Dwayne Johnson is all about giving back to his parents.

The 46-year-old "Rampage" star shared a touching story on his Instagram on Friday, explaining that he told his father, Rocky, that he wanted to buy him a new house.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Trolls Kevin Hart, Says He Was Oscars' First Pick to Host

“I just got off the phone with my dad and, man, it was a great call and I just had to share this with you guys really quick," he began in his video. "So about two, three weeks ago, I called my dad and I said, ‘Look, you’re probably happy where you’re at but I want to do something for you. I want to buy you a brand new home, wherever you want to live, you can live.'"

“He couldn’t believe it, he was speechless," the actor continued. "So he just called me now. It’s a big weekend, he’s gonna go look at properties. He’s a Florida boy, so he’s going to go up to North Florida and look and he goes, ‘I’m so excited. I’m also so nervous.’"

Dwayne Johnson Stirs Up Trouble in First 'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer

"My dad’s an old-school tough guy," he explained before continuing his story. "I said, ‘What the hell are you nervous about?’ And he said, ‘Well,’ he was searching for words. ‘No one ever called to tell me they were gonna buy me a house before and the fact that it’s you, it’s my son, I’m so proud of you and I love you so much."

“I never heard my dad talk like that. It felt good to me and it felt good to my heart," he emotionally said. "You know, my dad used to beat my a**. Tough love, and I hated it back then, but I’m so grateful for it now. It just felt good to kind of give back to the ones who raised you. So, love you too, Pop."

Over the holidays, the action star also surprised his mother, Ata, with a new home. Days after Christmas, Johnson shared his mom's emotional reaction on his Instagram.

Dwayne Johnson Promises to 'Love and Protect' Daughters in Sweet Instagram Snap

"This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas," he began, before explaining that his childhood was full of moving from little apartment to little apartment across the country as his parents tried to make ends meet. "The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need."

Johnson is not only a great son, he's also an amazing father to his three daughters -- Simone, 17, Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 10 months.

The actor constantly shares on social media how much he loves his girls, and vowed to "love and protect all my daughters for the rest of their lives" in a December post.