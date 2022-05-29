Dwayne Johnson's daughter doesn't believe he voiced Maui from Disney's 'Moana': 'You're the Rock'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a sweet video on social media of himself sitting down for a tea party with his 4-year-old daughter, Tiana and explained that the young girl "refused to believe" that he had voiced a character from one of her favorite Disney films.

Johnson said in an Instagram post published Saturday that the tea parties with Tiana have a way of "putting life into perspective" and that his youngest child likely will not remember their father-daughter moments.

"Man these daddy/daughter/bunny tea parties have a special way of kinda putting life into real perspective," Johnson wrote in an Instagram caption accompanied by a video of the tea party with his daughter and her toy bunny.

"My 'why' becomes even more clear," he continued. "She just turned 4 and probably won't remember this, but I sure will."

Tiana had celebrated her birthday in April.

The former wrestler also explained that his daughter does not believe him when he tells her that her father voiced Maui from the movie, "Moana."

"And she still refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI🪝 from one of her favorite @disney movies, MOANA! She always says, ‘Daddy, you’re not Maui, you’re The Rock,'" Johnson wrote.

Johnson shares Tiana and his 6-year-old daughter Jasmine with his wife Lauren Hashian, and his eldest daughter Simone, 20, came from his prior relationship with ex-wife Dany Garcia.