Dwayne Johnson praises Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale,’ thanks 'Mummy Returns' star for first Hollywood role

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was once known as the "People's Champ" in the wrestling ring. In his new world as one of the most highly coveted movie stars, he's recognized for having a heart of gold.

Johnson acknowledged Brendan Fraser's pivotal role in helping launch Johnson's Hollywood career while tweeting support for "The Whale" actor after a heartwarming moment caught on video. Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival following the movie's premiere Sunday.

Fraser, 53, touched back down in New York at the John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday afternoon following a few whirlwind days of press for the upcoming Darren Aronofksy film, which has generated Oscar buzz for his role as Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound man struggling both mentally and physically as he attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter.

Johnson, who is one of the most followed celebrities across any social media platform, tweeted his unwavering support for Fraser nearly 20 years after the pair worked together on "The Mummy Returns." That film was released May 4, 2001, on a $98 million budget and made $435 million at the box office.

"Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan," the former WWE star tweeted while sharing one video of theatergoers continuously clapping for Fraser post premiere.

"He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky. #TheWhale."

"The Whale" is catapulting Fraser back into the spotlight after years of the "Encino Man" star lying low following multiple surgeries to address physical ailments due to performing his own stunts. He also dealt with repercussions of speaking out about an alleged assault from 2003.

Fraser was in great spirits as he walked through the terminal pushing a baggage cart after returning from Italy, where his new movie received high praise.

Following the screening earlier this week, Fraser was noticeably moved by the response to the film. He could barely stand as the crowd cheered once the credits rolled.

"Brendan Fraser is back — and he sobbed during the #Venezia79 six-minute standing ovation for #TheWhale," Variety's Ramin Setoodeh tweeted.

"The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so enthusiastic, Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but the crowd’s applause made him stay."

During a pre-show interview with reporters, Fraser showed gratitude for "the warm reception" he's received since discussing his latest work.

"I’m looking forward to how this film makes a deep impression on everyone as much as it has on me," he said via The New York Times.

Fraser recalled having to wear an extensive amount of prosthetics that sometimes weighed up to 300 pounds to play Charlie, a reclusive character based on the 2012 off-Broadway play by Samuel D. Hunter.

"I needed to learn to move in a new way," Fraser said. "I developed muscles that I did not know that I had. I even felt a sense of vertigo at the end of the day when all the appliances were removed, just as you would feel stepping off the boat onto the dock here in Venice."

But walking in Charlie's footsteps gave Fraser "an appreciation for those whose bodies are similar because I learned that you need to be an incredibly strong person physically, mentally, to inhabit that physical being. And I think that is Charlie."

The role represents a major comeback for Fraser's career. It is his first leading role in almost a decade. "The Mummy" star has roles this year in Martin Scorsese's latest western film "Killers of the Flower Moon" and with Dawn Olivieri and Marcia Cross in "Behind the Curtain of Night."

When asked if he was excited about the prospects of his career once again, Fraser remained humble.

"My crystal ball is broken," Fraser said. "I don’t know if yours works, but meet me after the show, and we’ll take a peek together."