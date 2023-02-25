‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider cherishes late wife in blissful dancing video: ‘A beautiful moment’

Former "Dukes of Hazzard" star John Schneider is cherishing the moments that he shared with his late wife, Alicia Allain.

After he announced the tragic news of her death on social media on Tuesday, Schneider took to Facebook to post a sweet video of the two.

"A beautiful moment caught," Schneider captioned the video of him and his wife dancing.

'DUKES OF HAZZARD' STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER'S WIFE ALICIA ALLAIN DEAD AT 53

In the precious video, he’s seen dancing with his wife. The couple were all smiles as he spun Allain multiple times before bringing her in for an intimate embrace.

Schneider was seen grinning cheek to cheek as he swayed his wife back and forth while playing with her blonde hair.

As Allain pats down Schneider, he kisses her head in the blissful moment.

Allain, a producer and executive director, was just 53. The couple married in 2019.

'DUKES OF HAZZARD' STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER TALKS WIFE ALICIA ALLAIN'S CANCER BATTLE

Since his wife’s passing, Schneider has been sharing beloved memories of the duo.

He previously posted a photo of him lovingly holding his wife’s face and kissing her.

The caption read, "For me, this this is what love looks like."

He additionally shared a snap of what appeared to be him and his wife’s hands touching. Their wedding rings were displayed in the photo.

'DUKES OF HAZZARD' STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER ON GENERAL LEE, CANCEL CULTURE: 'WE DON'T BELONG IN THAT COUNTRY CLUB'

Schneider continued to reminisce on their life together, as he posted a photo of him and his wife during the holidays.

"This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard [it] said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now," he wrote in part.

"Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together. I miss her more than any words could possibly describe."

Schneider made the announcement of his wife’s passing on social media late Tuesday, and wrote, "My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus."

An obituary from the Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, Louisiana, clarified that Allain passed away surrounded by family at her home on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The obituary for Allain reads, "From Brusly to Hollywood and back, Alicia was a force that inspired others, she was kind and generous to all she met. She always put herself last. She was very protective of her parents. She was mama bear that protected all her cubs. She was a fighter until the end. Alicia will be missed mighty."

While a cause of death was not disclosed, both Schneider and Allain had been transparent about her battle with cancer.

In 2020, Schneider and Allain told "Fox & Friends" that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to her daughter and granddaughter, Allain is survived by many other family members.

Fox News' Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.