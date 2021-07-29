ZZ Top's Dusty Hill remembered by 'Duck Dynasty' star Willie Robertson: 'Our beards bowed down' to him

EXCLUSIVE: "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson is lamenting the loss of his pal, ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, who died on Wednesday at the age of 72.

The reality star had come to meet the founding member of the blues band when its "Sharp Dressed Man" became the theme song to the rowdy family’s reality empire.

On Thursday, Robertson told Fox News that news of Hill’s passing brought back memories of the last time he and Hill had seen each other – just two years ago at the band’s 50th-anniversary shindig, which doubled as Hill’s 70th birthday party.

"Our beards bowed down when we got in their presence because they had been running that look way longer than we had, that's for sure," Robertson said of the signature moment.

"When I was with them a couple of years ago, they were heading off to Europe to play for like two months or something, it was crazy. And I was thinking at the time, not a lot of people have their 70th birthday and then take off to Europe to keep working and keep doing what they love to do," Robertson continued. "And it's just a tribute to him and their lives, their passion and what they had. They had something good and they kept it together, kept the look, kept everything."

The reality star went on to express the feeling of being invited to the festive gathering, explaining that he was just happy to be there to take in the experience among the music legends.

"We just had a blast that we got to hang out. It was really cool that we got invited to that," he said, calling the time "a real honor."

"It was probably the last time I saw him – yeah, the last time I got to hang out with him and I was there."

"We shared with them something similar in that we kind of came from generally the same area and kind of came out of nowhere. We just do what we love to do." — Willie Robertson

As a "huge ZZ Top fan," Robertson said the first concert he ever attended with his wife, Korie Robertson, was in fact, a ZZ Top show. Once he and the family had met the band, "we did an episode together and it was a real cool thrill," he said of the Season 11 highlight.

"I was a big fan and grew up listening to their stuff, and then just getting to know those guys was really great," he said. "He definitely connected to [the Robertson family]. That was our opening song. So, a lot of cool things we had going with that. We didn't know what the theme song was going to be. When they said, 'Sharp Dressed Man,' I was like, man that's outstanding.’"

Speaking on ZZ Top’s longevity as it relates to "Dynasty," Robertson said that he couldn’t imagine "in a million years" that he would one day come to meet his music hero, let alone enjoy success on a similar level the band has achieved.

"I think we shared with them something similar in that we kind of came from generally the same area and kind of came out of nowhere," he said. "We just do what we love to do. And for those guys playing music – they got to this national spotlight and yeah, we shared that together and we would actually talk about that and how from little small towns around here and coming out and doing that."’

Added Robertson: "I think their longevity was just incredible. And so many of those bands in the '80s came and went and you don't even remember the names of many more, but we just kind of found that sound of what they liked. I'll never forget when 'Sharp Dressed Man' and those sounds came out, of course, I had no idea at the time that I would be connected to that song somehow – I couldn't see it in a million years."

"To be a part of such a legacy is just really cool," Robertson noted.