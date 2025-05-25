'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson remembered for 'extraordinary legacy' after his death: 'He will be missed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tributes poured in on Sunday following the passing of "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson at the age of 79.

Robertson, famous for founding the Duck Commander hunting company that became the focus of his A&E show, had previously battled multiple health conditions, including Alzheimer's disease.

"My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!" one of his sons, Jase Robertson, wrote on X. "He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!"

The TV personality's daughter-in-law Korie Robertson wrote on Instagram: "We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord."

"He reminded us often of the words of Paul, ‘you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him," Korie Robertson, the wife of Phil Robertson's son Willie, said in her post.

She said the family will have a private service but will share details "about a public celebration of his life."

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen to the Good News of Jesus," she said. "We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."

Years before becoming famous on television, Phil Robertson played football at Louisiana Tech. He was a starting quarterback while NFL legend Terry Bradshaw was his backup.

Robertson later founded Duck Commander in 1972. The "Duck Dynasty" television show premiered 40 years later, in 2012, before it ended in 2017.

The "Duck Dynasty" X account wrote: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Robertson, a hunting industry pioneer and the patriarch of the beloved Robertson family. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We extend our deepest condolences and respect their privacy as they grieve."

House Speaker, Mike Johnson, R-La., said after Phil Robertson's death that he was grateful for the "extraordinary legacy of one of Louisiana’s favorite sons."

"We’re praying for the Robertson family tonight & grateful for the extraordinary legacy of one of Louisiana’s favorite sons," he wrote on X. "We can’t know this side of Heaven how countless many people were impacted for eternity by Phil’s life & ministry. (Rom. 8:38-39)."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also offered prayers to the Robertson family.

"I’m sorry to hear that Phil Robertson passed away," she wrote. "Many prayers for his family. He shared his faith journey in a movie called the Blind, one of the best."

Greene was referring to a 2023 film about Phil Robertson’s life: "The Blind – The True Story of the Robertson Family."

"Phil Robertson was a living example of what God can do in all of our lives if we follow Him," Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote. "He was a bright light for the world to see. Bryan and I are praying for the whole Robertson crew tonight."

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and his wife, Candy Carson, wrote that they were "saddened to hear of the passing of Phil Robertson—a man of deep faith, bold conviction, and unwavering love for his family."

"He was an American original who never backed down from the truth. His legacy of faith, family, and freedom will live on," the Carsons wrote.

Several conservative podcast hosts also touched on the legacy the "Duck Dynasty" star left behind.

"Phil Robertson was such a special man. In the few conversations I had with him, his love for Jesus shone so brightly," commentator Allie Beth Stuckey wrote. "I never tired of hearing him talk about sharing the gospel with Trump … May we all live our lives with this kind of urgency!"

"Legends never die," commentator Benny Johnson said, posting a short clip of the late Robertson speaking at a rally with President Donald Trump.

"Phil Robertson was one of the greats," commentator Graham Allen said. "Rest in peace!"

Commentator Charlie Kirk said Phil Robertson "was an American icon and an inspiring hero to millions of Americans."

Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, wrote that the TV personality is now "in the presence of his Lord and Savior."

"Please join me in praying for Miss Kay and all of the Robertson family as Phil Robertson has passed away," Graham wrote. "Now he is in the presence of his Lord and Savior. I always appreciated that Phil stood firm with the Word of God and took every opportunity to talk about his faith in Jesus Christ."

Phil Robertson and his wife, Kay Robertson, had been married since 1966. They had four sons and 16 grandchildren, as well as several great-grandchildren. Phil Robertson also had a daughter, Phyllis, from an extra-marital relationship.