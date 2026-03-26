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'Duck Dynasty' star Jase Robertson says 'rednecks' are the only people left who are 'unoffendable' in America

The reality star said he thinks if you're 'right with the Lord' you can't be offended

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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‘Duck Dynasty’ star Sadie Robertson Huff says she faced ‘touch of cancel culture’ amid social media backlash Video

‘Duck Dynasty’ star Sadie Robertson Huff says she faced ‘touch of cancel culture’ amid social media backlash

"Duck Dynasty: The Revival" star Sadie Robertson Huff tells Fox News Digital how she faced backlash on TikTok after posting a line-dance video she later deleted, saying she experienced "a touch of cancel culture."

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Jase Robertson thinks "rednecks" are the only group of people left who can't be offended.

Robertson explained on the "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast that he "wrongfully asked" his brother, Willie Robertson, if any "Eskimos" had been at an event he attended in Alaska, and Willie told him, "‘That's an offensive word to them.’ I was like, ‘Well, I didn't get the memo on that.’ They're called natives."

Relative Zach Dasher asked Jase if he would be offended if someone called him a "redneck," to which he replied, "No. We're the only people left on the planet that are unoffendable — the rednecks — ‘cause they make fun of us and I don't care."

Jase’s brother, Al Robertson, chimed in, saying, "Well, we make fun of ourselves. I say that all the time."

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Jase Robertson wearing a hat

Jase Robertson says he doesn't get offended when people call him a "redneck." (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Jase added that he believes "if you're right with the Lord, I think you're unoffendable. ‘Cause he basically said, ‘You're going to be offended or people are going to try to offend you just for following me.’"

Al reminded them that their father, Phil Robertson, had written a book about being "uncancelable," referring to his book "Uncanceled."

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Willie Robertson speaking at rally

Jase Robertson said his brother, Willie Robertson, pictured, told him that the term "Eskimo" is considered offensive.  (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

The theme of the book, he recalled, was "You can’t be canceled because, once your sins have been canceled at the cross … then who cares who tries to cancel you after that? It makes no difference. Which I thought was a strong — that's a strong point."

Phil reflected on cancel culture in 2022 while talking about his book and his 2013 "Duck Dynasty" suspension after he made remarks about gay people in a GQ interview. 

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Phil Robertson speaking

Late "Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson was suspended from the show in 2013 over remarks he made about gay people.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"The ones who attacked me, I didn’t hold it against them," Phil, who died last year, told Fox News Digital at the time. "They asked me a question about a particular sin, homosexual behavior. And they asked if I believed it was a sin. I thought to myself, that’s a weird question to ask someone, but I just quoted a Bible verse … I quoted what God had to say about that sin and nine other sins, but it was in the list of sins… As we were doing ‘Duck Dynasty,’ the upper crowd at A&E decided to drop the ax on me without first looking into what went down."

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He continued, "They put me on what they called an indefinite hiatus. I said, ‘I think I may be getting fired, right?’ Hiatus says you’re not part of the program anymore. After nine days, they reinstated me, but we had all kinds of sponsors that just took off. They had made a mockery of what I said. All I did was quote a Bible verse. And as a result, they tried to cancel me. But it didn’t cancel me at all. I still love them. I don’t hate anyone."

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