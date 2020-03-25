'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson helping out brides whose weddings were postponed due to the coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

After her intimate Louisiana wedding ceremony, “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson is hoping to help brides-to-be whose weddings have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Robertson married her fiance, Christian Huff, in front of roughly 600 guests in an intimate, outdoor ceremony on her family’s Louisiana farm in November. As she and the rest of the country stay at home and reschedule various plans, the star took to Instagram to share a message directed at brides who were forced to reschedule their weddings due to bans on large gatherings.

“I know so many people are being affected by COVID-19 in many different ways, but a group of people that has especially been on my heart lately are the ones who have had to cancel/postpone their weddings due to the circumstances,” Robertson began her post. “Being a bride this past year, I know how much planning, scheduling, anticipation and excitement goes into your wedding day.”

IS CORONAVIRUS A THREAT TO CHILDREN? HOW TO KEEP THEM SAFE

She continued: “I have been racking my brain with what I can do to help, and I know nothing can fix the frustration that would come having to cancel or postpone your wedding, but I would love to encourage you on what would have been your big day. You are not alone - you are so seen - i have spoken to a couple people who’s weddings have been affected, and i know there are many more.”

Robertson then asked her fans to comment with their original wedding date and to fill out a form so that she could send them something on what would have been the happiest day of their lives.

“I want to send you a little something on that day to lift your spirits, because even though it might not be your wedding day it should most definitely be a SPECIAL DAY,” she wrote.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IMPACTS AIRPORTS, TRAVEL

The star also offered fans three months of free access to her LO Fam website where she recently launched a bridal support group for people going through this exact situation with the coronavirus.

In a follow-up post, Robertson revealed that her post gained a lot more attention than she was expecting, with almost 40,000 people filling out the form. Unfortunately, she revealed she’s unable to meet the demand.

“Keep in mind this is just ya girl sending something out with my little team. All that being said we are working our little quarantine butts off to get the quantity of gifts to send y’all,” she wrote. “But with the large number we had to cap it at 5,000 brides for now. We want ALL of you to feel seen and celebrated though.”

She went on to explain that everyone who filled out the form will still get access to her LO Fam website. In addition, she’s offering people who missed the cutoff to sign the form a chance to do so now for one-month free access.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“LOVE YALL! Now I’m gonna get to writing and getting you out a little gift XO!” she concluded.