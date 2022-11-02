Drew Barrymore's iconic 'ET' red cowboy hat still fits 40 years after film's premiere

The small red cowboy hat that Drew Barrymore memorably donned in the beloved 1982 film "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" still fits.

In honor of the movie's 40th anniversary, the actress tried on the hat that her character Gertie wore throughout the film.

"It's been 40 years and the hat still fits," Universal Pictures, the film's distributor, wrote on Twitter alongside side-by-side photos of Barrymore both present day with the hat on and her younger self on the set of the classic film.

Barrymore also retweeted the studio's tweet, sharing it with all her fans.

The "Never Been Kissed" actress recently reunited with the film's cast to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Last week, she revealed that when she was a 7-year-old actress working on the movie, she thought the alien was alive.

"Now I believed E.T. was real," she admitted on her talk show in a preview of the cast reunion. "I really loved him in such a profound way… I would go and take lunch to him."

The coming-of-age film follows 10-year-old Elliott (Henry Thomas) after he finds E.T. outside his house and hides him in his home, attempting to keep the alien safe from government officials wanting to study him.

Barrymore also revealed that she once heard the film's director, Steven Spielberg, say he’d never do a sequel to "E.T."

"And in that moment I thought, 'Oh that's a bummer because that doesn't bring us all back together again for another round,' but I also understood and respected and completely knew that it was all about preservation of integrity for him," Barrymore stated.