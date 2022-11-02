Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Drew Barrymore's iconic 'ET' red cowboy hat still fits 40 years after film's premiere

Barrymore starred in the classic film at the age of 7

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
The small red cowboy hat that Drew Barrymore memorably donned in the beloved 1982 film "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" still fits.

In honor of the movie's 40th anniversary, the actress tried on the hat that her character Gertie wore throughout the film.

"It's been 40 years and the hat still fits," Universal Pictures, the film's distributor, wrote on Twitter alongside side-by-side photos of Barrymore both present day with the hat on and her younger self on the set of the classic film.

Barrymore also retweeted the studio's tweet, sharing it with all her fans.

The "Never Been Kissed" actress recently reunited with the film's cast to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Drew Barrymore's first major role came when she starred in Steven Spielberg's "E.T."

Drew Barrymore's first major role came when she starred in Steven Spielberg's "E.T." (Ron Burton/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Last week, she revealed that when she was a 7-year-old actress working on the movie, she thought the alien was alive. 

E.T. looks out the window with actor Henry Thomas in a scene from "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," 1982.

E.T. looks out the window with actor Henry Thomas in a scene from "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial," 1982. (Universal/Getty Image)

"Now I believed E.T. was real," she admitted on her talk show in a preview of the cast reunion.  "I really loved him in such a profound way… I would go and take lunch to him."

The coming-of-age film follows 10-year-old Elliott (Henry Thomas) after he finds E.T. outside his house and hides him in his home, attempting to keep the alien safe from government officials wanting to study him.

Drew Barrymore started her own talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," in 2020.

Drew Barrymore started her own talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," in 2020. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Drew Barrymore Show)

Barrymore also revealed that she once heard the film's director, Steven Spielberg, say he’d never do a sequel to "E.T."

"And in that moment I thought, 'Oh that's a bummer because that doesn't bring us all back together again for another round,' but I also understood and respected and completely knew that it was all about preservation of integrity for him," Barrymore stated. 

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending