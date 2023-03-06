Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Drew Barrymore
Published

Drew Barrymore admits she can't shake the fear 'I will get locked up again and lose my job'

'The Drew Barrymore Show' launched in 2020

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Drew Barrymore says she 'almost felt nervous and bad' about 'Charlie's Angels' casting for lack of diversity Video

Drew Barrymore says she 'almost felt nervous and bad' about 'Charlie's Angels' casting for lack of diversity

Drew Barrymore sits down with actress Nia Long to discuss the "Charlie's Angels" casting and how she and fellow producer Nancy Juvonen "almost felt nervous and bad" about the lack of diversity in the film.

Despite being far removed from her storied past, Drew Barrymore admits she cannot escape one lingering thought from her youth.

"I will always have the ‘They’re coming, they’re coming’ mentality," Barrymore revealed, reflecting on her time in rehab.

"It’s the one thing that, unfortunately, I can’t shake. I’m pretty sure that this will all go away at any moment, I will get locked up again, and I will lose my job," she detailed to the Los Angeles Times.

When she was only 13 years old, Barrymore was sent to rehab, exiting the facility two months later against medical advice. Once she was out, the actress stole her mother's credit card and went on a cocaine binge before private agents hired by her mother handcuffed Barrymore and returned her to the facility.

DREW BARRYMORE TRIED TO 'NUMB THE PAIN' WITH DRINKING AFTER DIVORCE, SAYS KIDS WERE MOTIVATION TO STOP

After being sent to rehab at a young age, Drew Barrymore admits that there is a lingering fear she will be taken away again in the future.

After being sent to rehab at a young age, Drew Barrymore admits that there is a lingering fear she will be taken away again in the future. (Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Unfortunately, Barrymore's struggles with substance abuse did not end there, and she confessed it was her talk show and her kids that ultimately led her to the decision to stop drinking. 

Barrymore's wildly popular show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," now in its third season.

"I think the opportunity at a show like this really hit me," she said. "I was like, ‘I can’t handle this unless I’m in a really clear place,'" she explained.

Drew Barrymore has come into her own as a day-time talk show host.

Drew Barrymore has come into her own as a day-time talk show host. (Barry Brecheisen)

Over the years, Barrymore has been open about how her sobriety has evolved.

After her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016, she turned to drinking to cope and admitted the situation became so bad that her therapist made the decision to quit working with her.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He just said, ‘I can’t do this anymore,’" Barrymore revealed. "It was really about my drinking. I said, ‘I get it. I’ve never respected you more. You see I’m not getting better. And I hope, one day, that I can earn your trust back.’"

After two years of working on herself, Barrymore and her therapist reunited. Now, the actress says she can admit, "I don’t stay stuck."

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman share two daughters together, Olive and Frankie.

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman share two daughters together, Olive and Frankie. (Krista Kennell/WWD/Penske Media)

At the time, she was failing in her friendships too. Nancy Juvonen, her Flower Films co-founder and wife to Jimmy Fallon, gave the actress an allotted "grace period" before gathering Barrymore's friends to re-align her. 

"We were like, ‘You’ve gotta snap out of it,’" said Chris Miller, who worked at Barrymore's company for 24 years. He is now showrunner on "The Tonight Show."

"‘We fully understand that this is a total f--- for you. But you’ve got two healthy kids, a fantastic career and incredible friends.’ And sometimes you have to be reminded of that," Miller explained to the Los Angeles Times.

Cameron Diaz, right, admitted it was "difficult to watch" friend Drew Barrymore struggle.

Cameron Diaz, right, admitted it was "difficult to watch" friend Drew Barrymore struggle. (VALERIE MACON/AFP)

Cameron Diaz, a longtime-friend to Barrymore, also admitted seeing her friend in this situation was "difficult to watch."

"But I knew that if we all stuck with her and gave her the support she needed, she would find her way," Diaz told the outlet. "I have absolute faith in her. You can’t even comprehend how hard it was to be her as a child, and then she shot out the other end with the ability to save herself."

Drew Barrymore's teenage years were plagued with drug and alcohol abuse.

Drew Barrymore's teenage years were plagued with drug and alcohol abuse. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending