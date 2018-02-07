Drake gives out money to strangers during Miami music video shoot

Drake was feeling generous during his “God’s Plan” video shoot in Miami.

The rapper spent Monday and Tuesday shooting his new music video and decided to hand out more than $125,000 to strangers throughout the day. Drake's first stop was at Miami Senior High School on Monday, where he presented officials with a $25,000 check and offered to help design new school uniforms, the Miami Herald reported.

“The next thing you know, you got the crowd of students and a couple of alumni going crazy when he got the music playing while recording,” alumnus Edgar Grant Santiago told the newspaper. “It was amazing and unexpected. Where can you say you got Drake to go your school? At Miami Senior High that’s where. That was truly God’s plan to bless the school.”

Drake's philanthropy tour continued with a stop at the University of Miami later that day. He awarded biology student Destiny James a $50,000 scholarship. The ecstatic student posted a photo on Instagram and thanked the rapper for his generosity.

“Drake told me that he has read great things about me and appreciates how hard I've worked through so many trials and decided to give me $50K for my tuition. @champagnepapi THANK YOU SO MUCH!!' You don't understand what this means to me!” she wrote in her caption.

On Tuesday, Drake went to Sabor Tropical supermarket in Miami, where he announced via megaphone that he would be paying for all the shoppers' groceries, according to E! News.

"No one knew he was coming at all, we just came to do groceries. Cameras were being set up so we were all wondering what was to happen,” guile Deza told the entertainment site.

Several shoppers also posted selfies with the rapper in the supermarket.

The groceries amounted to about $50,000.