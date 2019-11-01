Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump selects ‘God Bless the USA’ crooner Lee Greenwood for Kennedy Center board

By Julius Young | Fox News
Donald Trump is enlisting country music singer Lee Greenwood to serve on the board of trustees at the Kennedy Center.

The president announced his decision on Friday to appoint the “God Bless the USA” performer to the board. Trump tapped Angelina Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, a vocal supporter of his administration, to the board in March; he also tapped supporter and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

President Trump appointed singer Lee Greenwood to the Kennedy Center board of trustees. Greenwood's song "God Bless the USA" is often blaring on speakers at Trump campaign rallies across the country.

President Trump appointed singer Lee Greenwood to the Kennedy Center board of trustees. Greenwood's song "God Bless the USA" is often blaring on speakers at Trump campaign rallies across the country. (REUTERS)

Greenwood’s patriotic hit has become a cornerstone of Trump campaign rallies across the country and is often played over the loudspeakers as the president takes the stage. The record is also played at a number of White House events and gatherings.

The 77-year old Greenwood said he was honored by the presidential nod.

“Thank you President Trump," the 77-year-old singer said in a statement. “This is a tremendous honor. The Kennedy Center is THE premier performance hall in the United States!”

First lady Melania Trump serves as an honorary chairwoman of the center’s board of trustees. However, despite the appointments, Trump and the first lady have yet to attend one of the organization’s annual galas recognizing prolific entertainers and cultural trailblazers.

The gala has honored individuals who have been critical of Trump in the past two events.

