Donald Trump Jr. calls Jussie Smollett's story 'just stupid' following new indictment

Donald Trump Jr. sounded off on Jussie Smollett following the news that the former “Empire” actor has been indicted on six new counts for allegedly lying to police about his 2019 attack.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb issued a statement announcing the indictment against the 37-year-old actor on Tuesday. TMZ caught up with the president’s son, who has previously been outspoken about the Smollett case, in New York City Thursday where the outlet asked for his thoughts on the new indictment.

“To incite that kind of violence and that kind of hate,” he said. “You know, I was one of the first people to call it out and say ‘I don’t know man. If these people did it, throw the book at them.’ But like, you know, there are facts that do not seem to make any sense at all.”

Smollett, who is black and gay, originally was charged last year with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the hate crime attack with brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo, who worked on “Empire” with Smollett.

In January 2019, Smollett told police he was attacked by two masked men as he was walking home from a Chicago Subway sandwich shop at approximately 2 a.m. The actor alleged that the masked men taunted him with homophobic and racial slurs, beat him and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing.

Trump Jr. noted that no one is talking about what would have happened had the police found a suspect rather than sussed out Smollett’s alleged ruse.

“So, you know, it’s scary to think what would have happened if they caught someone else,” he noted. “You can’t let that stuff sort of slide. I don’t know what it is, I don’t know what the law says but the whole situation is a terrible one.”

He went on to note that he spotted holes in Smollett’s story from the get-go, particularly taking issue with the part of the actor’s story in which he went to a Subway sandwich shop at 2 a.m. in freezing temperatures.

“He may be a decent actor but he’s not a good writer,” Trump Jr. told the outlet. “This is just stupid.”

When asked if he believes Smollett will see any time behind bars over the entire ordeal, Trump Jr. was blunt in his response.

“Probably not because that’s the way it works these days,” he concluded.