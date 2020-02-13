Wendy Williams suggests Jussie Smollett's career is over, criticizes new charges brought against him

Wendy Williams had some choice words for the city of Chicago and actor Jussie Smollett following his new indictment on six counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police about his alleged 2019 attack.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb issued a statement announcing the indictment against the 37-year-old former "Empire" star on Tuesday, prompting Williams to take to her talk show’s “Hot Topics” segment Wednesday to discuss the issue. In a lengthy rant about the case, she suggested that Smollett’s career is over.

“His prison life has already started. He’ll never work again. Nobody cares about him,” she said. “If I saw him walking down the street I’d cross to the other side.”

She later added: “I mean, the man will never work again. Whoever hires him is going to be protested with the pickets outside. Just leave it alone, he’s done.”

Williams, 55, also chastised the city of Chicago and the special prosecutor for further pursuing the incredibly convoluted case, remarking that it’s a waste of the city’s precious time and resources.

“Chicago should just let this go. Let it go, man. You’re wasting time with the court system.”

She added: “Jussie Smollett is alleged to have done a horrible thing, but with the gang violence and the bad school system in Chicago — you guys have bigger fish to fry.”

Smollett, who is black and gay, originally was charged last year with disorderly conduct for allegedly staging the hate crime attack with brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo, who worked on “Empire” with Smollett.

In January 2019, Smollett told police he was attacked by two masked men as he was walking home from a Chicago Subway sandwich shop at approximately 2 a.m. The actor alleged that the masked men taunted him with homophobic and racial slurs, beat him and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing.

He said his attackers, at least one of whom he said was white, told him he was in "MAGA country" — a reference to President Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

The brothers are expected to testify that the incident was a hoax masterminded by Smollett.

