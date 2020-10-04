Dolly Parton says she's in talks to pose for Playboy over 40 years after iconic bunny suit cover

Dolly Parton may be preparing for a return to Playboy.

The 74-year-old country icon revealed during a recent episode of the "Scott Mills and Chris Stark" show that she has plans to celebrate her 75th birthday in January by posing for the magazine.

"Yeah, I just might do it, if I can do it in good taste and they want it [and] we'll do it along with a really good interview inside," Parton said, per Daily Mail. "So, yeah, we've talked about it."

DOLLY PARTON STARRING IN NEW NETFLIX HOLIDAY MUSICAL 'CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE'

Reps for Playboy did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The "Jolene" singer said it would be a "hoot" to return to Playboy, over 40 years after appearing on the cover in a now-famous black bunny suit with a pink necktie and cuffs back in October 1978.

Parton also revealed that she wakes up at 3 a.m. every day.

DOLLY PARTON SAYS HER TATTOOS ARE TASTEFUL

"I'm a very early riser. I've always done that. Even if I go to bed late, I just seem to wake up at 3 a.m.," she explained. "I do some of my best work in the morning between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. I don't sleep my life away."

Parton has been working very hard lately, as she just released a Christmas album on Friday called "A Holly Dolly Christmas."

The record is her third holiday album and 47th solo studio album in all.

Additionally, the singer will also appear in the Netflix original musical "Christmas on the Square."

The film follows a cold-hearted woman who returns to her hometown with the intention of evicting the residents and selling the land. In traditional Christmas movie fashion, reconnecting with her past may change her opinion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

14 of Parton's songs will be featured in the movie.