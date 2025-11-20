Dolly Parton forced to skip Hall of Fame honor as doctors tell her to 'take it easy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dolly Parton apologized to fans for missing another event as she continues to deal with "a few health challenges."

Parton shared a video message with fans after being inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame.

"Well, hey there, it's Dolly, and I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I've been dealing with a few health challenges this fall," she said in a video shared on Instagram. "And my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while. And I'm truly sorry I can't be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor."

Parton also thanked her Dollywood partners, Jack and Peter Herschend, for helping make her dreams come true, saying, "I trust them, and they trust me, and they always listen when I come in with one of my big ideas and dreams. And somehow the amazing team at Dollywood finds a way to make those dreams come true."

DOLLY PARTON MISSES DOLLYWOOD EVENT DUE TO HEALTH ISSUES

The induction ceremony isn't the first event Parton has missed due to ongoing health issues.

Parton assured fans she was fine back in October after she canceled a handful of appearances.

"Well, today's October the 8th, and obviously I'm here doing some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, which is why I'm dressed kind of like a country western girl," Parton said in a video posted on Instagram . "But before I got started, I wanted to say, I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Parton said her doctor urged her to take care of a few things, but reassured her fans it was "nothing major."

"I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, where I'm kind of having a few treatments here and there," she said. "But I wanted you to know that I'm not dying.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"But anyway, there's just a lot of rumors flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was OK," she concluded. "So anyhow, that's what I wanted to say, and I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me and I ain't done working. I love you for caring and keep praying for me."

She captioned the post, "I ain't dead yet!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP