©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton forced to skip Hall of Fame honor as doctors tell her to 'take it easy'

Dollywood founder Dolly Parton thanked her partners in video message after induction into IAAPA Hall of Fame

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
'BLESSED': Music icon Dolly Parton expresses gratitude and opens up about Dollywood Video

'BLESSED': Music icon Dolly Parton expresses gratitude and opens up about Dollywood

Country music legend Dolly Parton discusses her book and her Dollywood resort that focuses on entertaining families on 'America Reports.'

Dolly Parton apologized to fans for missing another event as she continues to deal with "a few health challenges."

Parton shared a video message with fans after being inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame.

"Well, hey there, it's Dolly, and I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I've been dealing with a few health challenges this fall," she said in a video shared on Instagram. "And my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while. And I'm truly sorry I can't be there, but I sure wanted to take the chance to say thank you for this incredible honor."

Parton also thanked her Dollywood partners, Jack and Peter Herschend, for helping make her dreams come true, saying, "I trust them, and they trust me, and they always listen when I come in with one of my big ideas and dreams. And somehow the amazing team at Dollywood finds a way to make those dreams come true."

Dolly Parton smiles on stage

Dolly Parton thanked fans in a video message after being inducted into the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

dolly parton at dollywood

Dolly Parton praised her Dollywood partners, Jack and Peter Herschend, for helping make her longtime dream for the park a reality. (Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

The induction ceremony isn't the first event Parton has missed due to ongoing health issues

Parton assured fans she was fine back in October after she canceled a handful of appearances.

"Well, today's October the 8th, and obviously I'm here doing some commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, which is why I'm dressed kind of like a country western girl," Parton said in a video posted on Instagram. "But before I got started, I wanted to say, I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here."

Dolly Parton

The "Islands in the Stream" singer celebrated Dollywood’s 40th anniversary earlier this year in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Parton said her doctor urged her to take care of a few things, but reassured her fans it was "nothing major."

"I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt, where I'm kind of having a few treatments here and there," she said. "But I wanted you to know that I'm not dying.

Dolly Parton in a red shirt smiles and looks at the camera holding a microphone

Dolly Parton previously reassured fans she’s "not ready to die yet" as she continues to recover from what she called minor health issues. (Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Images)

"But anyway, there's just a lot of rumors flying around, but I figured if you heard it from me, you'd know that I was OK," she concluded. "So anyhow, that's what I wanted to say, and I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me and I ain't done working. I love you for caring and keep praying for me."

She captioned the post, "I ain't dead yet!"

