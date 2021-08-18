Dolly Parton donated to COVID-19 vaccine research because she 'knew something bad was on the rise'

Dolly Parton revealed she felt compelled to help out in the fight against coronavirus because she "knew something bad was on the rise."

Parton, who helped fund research to bring Moderna's coronavirus vaccine to fruition, opened up about her decision in an interview published Tuesday with U.K.'s Absolute Radio.

"When the pandemic came out, I just felt kind of led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise, and I just wanted to kind of help with that, so I donated to help with that," the country music singer said during the interview.

"Mine was a small part, of course."

DOLLY PARTON CELEBRATES TENNESSEE'S REOPENING AMID PANDEMIC AT DOLLYWOOD, PERFORMS ‘COAT OF MANY COLORS’

The "Islands in the Stream" singer admitted she feels like she gets "a lot more credit" for the vaccine than she deserves.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve, but I was happy to be part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that's really become such a monster for all of us," Parton continued.

"So I was happy to do that. My heart just kind of leads me into where I'm supposed go and what I'm supposed to do at the time."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Parton originally stunned fans when she donated $1 million to coronavirus vaccine research happening at Vanderbilt University. The research at the university directly contributed to the success of Moderna's vaccine, according to the New England Journal of Medicine.

In April, Parton revealed she was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The 75-year-old country singer’s official Twitter account shared photos of Parton receiving her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Vanderbilt Health Nashville at the time.